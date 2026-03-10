After his son Emilio's fatal accident, he went through a "process of repression", Michael Ballack reveals in an interview with the TV channel Sky Sport. Picture: Screenshot Sky Sport

Emilio Ballack was only 18 years old: the son of former footballer Michael Ballack died in a quad bike accident in Portugal in 2021. Now his father is speaking publicly for the first time about the loss - and how he is dealing with it.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you German football legend Michael Ballack speaks publicly for the first time about the death of his son Emilio in an interview with Sky Sport

The then 18-year-old died in a quad bike accident in Portugal in August 2021.

Ballack reveals that he still finds it almost impossible to talk about Emilio and his death. He continues: "I would like to do a lot more, but it makes me too emotional." Show more

For parents, there is hardly a greater blow than losing a child. That's what happened to Michael Ballack and his ex-wife Simone in 2021, when their then 18-year-old son Emilio died in a quad bike accident.

Now, in an interview with TV channel Sky Sport, Germany's football legend speaks publicly for the first time about the death of his son and looks back on the past three and a half years: "You can't imagine it - and you can't describe it in words either."

When asked by presenter Riccardo Basile how he was able to carry on after the loss of one of his three children, Michael Ballack replies: "Difficult." The former Chelsea FC midfielder then visibly fights back tears.

Simone Ballack: "This is my source of strength"

Emilio Ballack died on the Ballack family estate in Portugal. He wanted to bring a friend home during the night, Emilio's mother Simone, Michael Ballack's ex-wife, revealed a few weeks ago in the RTL jungle camp.

When leaving the property, the four-wheeled off-road vehicle suddenly drove backwards instead of forwards, tipped down a slope and buried Emilio Ballack underneath it. According to the mother, it was all tragic "bad luck": Her son Emilie had neither been speeding nor drunk.

Simone Ballack seems to have found a way to deal with her grief. She firmly believes that her son is still with her as a kind of angel: "He is my source of strength."

She also felt the connection during the night of his death. He was in Portugal and she was in Germany. She couldn't sleep because of loud knocking and hammering noises in the house: "I felt it, I knew it."

Michael Ballack: "Luck and bad luck play a big role"

After the death of his son Emilio, a kind of "repression process" took place for him, Michael Ballack now reveals in an interview with Sky Sport. He continued: "Everyone deals with it differently. I can talk little or not at all about him. I would like to do a lot more, but it emotionalizes me too much."

Michael Ballack's family, his two sons Louis and Jordi and his work have given him support over the past three and a half years. A "Bild" journalistwas also present at the recording of the TV interview, according to the newspaper, which quoted Michael Ballack as follows from the rest of the conversation:

"Of course you love your children more than anything and want to give them so much stability and warmth and security in life. That's the responsibility you have as a parent."

After the death of his son Emilios, Michael Ballack learned "that life is precious. That the life we lead is absolutely privileged. That luck and bad luck also play a big role."

