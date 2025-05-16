  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

40 years after "Back to the Future" Michael J. Fox makes his comeback in front of the camera

dpa

16.5.2025 - 10:39

Film star Michael J. Fox, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, is returning to the camera for the new season of the series "Shrinking". (archive image)
Film star Michael J. Fox, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, is returning to the camera for the new season of the series "Shrinking". (archive image)
dpa

In 2020, film star Michael J. Fox, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, announced his retirement. Now he has announced an appearance in a comedy series.

DPA

16.05.2025, 10:39

Hollywood actor Michael J. Fox ("Back to the Future") is returning to the camera for the series "Shrinking". The 63-year-old, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, will join his fellow actors Harrison Ford and Jason Segel in a guest role in the third season of the comedy series. Fox confirmed corresponding media reports on Instagram.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991 at the age of 29, which he made public seven years later. In 2020, he declared his intention to retire. A year ago, however, he announced that he could imagine returning to the camera for the right role.

The now 63-year-old played the young Marty McFly in the 'Back to the Future' films in the 1980s. The science fiction trilogy was celebrated around the world and is now considered cult. The Hollywood star shared a story about his role in "Shrinking" on Instagram and received enthusiastic reactions from his fans. Details of his planned role in the AppleTV+ series are not yet known.

More from the department

Hundreds of flights canceled. Swiss drastically cuts summer schedule - numerous vacation flights affected

Hundreds of flights canceledSwiss drastically cuts summer schedule - numerous vacation flights affected

blue Cinema brings IMAX® to Zurich. The Abaton sets new standards for the cinema experience

blue Cinema brings IMAX® to ZurichThe Abaton sets new standards for the cinema experience

Music. Canton of Basel-Stadt takes positive stock of the ESC week

MusicCanton of Basel-Stadt takes positive stock of the ESC week