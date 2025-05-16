Film star Michael J. Fox, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, is returning to the camera for the new season of the series "Shrinking". (archive image) dpa

In 2020, film star Michael J. Fox, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, announced his retirement. Now he has announced an appearance in a comedy series.

DPA dpa

Hollywood actor Michael J. Fox ("Back to the Future") is returning to the camera for the series "Shrinking". The 63-year-old, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, will join his fellow actors Harrison Ford and Jason Segel in a guest role in the third season of the comedy series. Fox confirmed corresponding media reports on Instagram.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991 at the age of 29, which he made public seven years later. In 2020, he declared his intention to retire. A year ago, however, he announced that he could imagine returning to the camera for the right role.

The now 63-year-old played the young Marty McFly in the 'Back to the Future' films in the 1980s. The science fiction trilogy was celebrated around the world and is now considered cult. The Hollywood star shared a story about his role in "Shrinking" on Instagram and received enthusiastic reactions from his fans. Details of his planned role in the AppleTV+ series are not yet known.