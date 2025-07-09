Actor Michael Madsen died on July 3, 2025 at the age of 67. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

Michael Madsen died at the beginning of July at the age of 67. Media reports claim that the actor had given up alcohol shortly before his death and died of heart failure.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michael Madsen was found dead in his Malibu home on July 3, 2025.

He died of cardiac arrest, according to his cardiologist.

Alcoholism had been a contributing factor - although he was reportedly teetotal shortly before his death. Show more

Michael Madsen was found lifeless in his home in Malibu, California, on July 3, 2025. He was 67 years old and the actor was best known from Quentin Tarantino's films.

Madsen's cardiologist told "NBC Los Angeles" that he died of cardiac arrest. Alcoholism and heart disease were contributing factors.

Before his death, Madsen struggled with alcohol problems for years. According to "TMZ", however, he is said to have sworn off alcohol shortly before his death. Sources told the US celebrity portal that he had made a "consistent and valiant effort" to turn his life around.

Lawyer contradicts reports of abstinence

However, Madsen's long-standing lawyer expressed skepticism about these accounts. In an interview with the Daily Mail, he said that he had spoken to Madsen two days before his death and knew that he was not well.

"Michael was suffering the consequences of his addiction," said the lawyer. "He was in rehab several times, but never managed to stay sober permanently."

