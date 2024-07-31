Michael Schanze with Uschi Köhl at a surprise party in 2023. IMAGO/Weissfuss

Shock for "1, 2 or 3" quizmaster Michael Schanze. His partner Uschi Köhl died unexpectedly in their conservatory on Monday at the age of 70.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michael Schanze is mourning the death of his partner Uschi Köhl, who died unexpectedly last Monday from a brain haemorrhage.

Schanze found her lifeless in her conservatory and the emergency doctor was unable to save her despite an hour of efforts.

Schanze and Köhl had been a couple for ten years and found love late in life after knowing each other for 40 years. Show more

With the TV quiz show "1, 2 or 3", TV legend Michael Schanze won the hearts of many children. Now the 77-year-old German presenter has to cope with a heavy blow of fate. He is mourning the loss of his partner Uschi Köhl (70), who died unexpectedly on Monday. Michael Schanze found her lifeless in their shared home in Munich.

In an interview with "bild.de", Schanze describes his feelings: "I'm fighting very rough seas at the moment." With Uschi Köhl, he has lost the most important person in his life.

What happened? Uschi Köhl suffered a brain haemorrhage on Monday. Schanze reports: "I found her in our conservatory in the afternoon."

He immediately alerted the emergency doctor, who fought for her life for almost an hour - in vain. "The doctor said that Uschi still didn't stand a chance. The autopsy revealed massive bleeding on the brain."

Late happiness in love for Schanze and Köhl

Michael Schanze had known the costume designer from Cologne for 40 years. She had dressed him several times for TV appearances. Ten years ago, Schanze invited her to his play "Othello darf nicht platzen". Uschi came - and the two became an inseparable couple. Schanze found new happiness with Uschi Köhl and she moved in with him in Munich.

Michael Schanze was married to Monika from 1983 to 2000. The marriage, which ended in separation in 1996, produced three children: son Florian (44) and twins Sebastian and Patrick (41).

