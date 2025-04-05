Michael Schumacher's daughter Gina has become a mother. (archive picture) Bild: dpa

Michael Schumacher's daughter revealed back in December that she and her husband are expecting a baby. Now the 28-year-old announces big news.

DPA dpa

Michael Schumacher's daughter Gina has become a mother. The 28-year-old shared a black and white photo on Instagram in which a baby's hand can be seen resting on an adult's hand. The caption reads: "Welcome to the world, Millie". The baby was born on March 29. It is the record-breaking world champion's first grandchild. The German newspaper "Bild" had previously reported.

"Our hearts are fuller than ever," the young mother continued. "It is an immeasurable blessing for us to have you in our lives." The Formula 1 legend's daughter had already announced her pregnancy on Instagram in December, revealing that she and her husband Iain Bethke were expecting a daughter. Last fall, Gina Schumacher married her long-term partner in Mallorca.