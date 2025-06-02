SRF presenter Michel Birri is switching to the stage after the end of "Gesichter und Geschichten" - and fulfilling a childhood dream at Zurich's Hechtplatz Theater.

The SRF show "Faces and Stories" will be discontinued on June 29.

Presenter Michel Birri moves to the theater in November and plays in the adult play "Hotzenplotz" at Zurich's Theater am Hechtplatz.

Despite his lack of stage experience, Birri sees the project as an important new professional start and a personal ray of hope.

The last broadcast of the SRF society magazine "Faces and Stories" will be aired on June 29. After that, it will be over and around 20 full-time positions will be cut.

Now "G&G" presenter Michel Birri has revealed what the future holds for him. From next November, he will be part of the ensemble of the night-time fairy tale for adults "Hotzenplotz", performed at Zurich's Theater am Hechtplatz.

"It's something I'm really looking forward to," says the 38-year-old in the podcast "'B&B' abgsetzt", which he produces together with fellow G&G presenter Jenifer Bosshard.

Professional ray of hope

The fascination of slipping into a role has been with him since childhood. He used to go to the village theater regularly with his family.

His lack of stage experience does not worry him. "After all, presenting is a bit like acting." In both professions, you stand in front of people, have to present something and sometimes also play a role.

It is not yet known what role the man from Aargau will play in the play. Eight performances are planned from November. Even if the project is limited in time, it is "a ray of hope" for his professional future.

Birri will also continue to work for Radio SRF 3 in a 20 percent position.

