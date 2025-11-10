Marjorie Kublun

Michel Haddi is the man who immortalized David Bowie, Kate Moss, Tupac Shakur and Jennifer Lopez. Now the timeless cult photographer is turning his camera on a new generation. An encounter with a master of images who speaks with disarming candor about his legends, fashion and artificial intelligence.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Star photographer Michel Haddi has captured the aura of David Bowie, Kate Moss, Tupac Shakur and Cameron Diaz with his camera.

Three decades later, he turns his attention to the new scene and talks straightforwardly about his icons, fashion and AI

blue News met Michel Haddi at the Couture Fashion Night in Zurich. Show more

Fashion was given a French accent at the Couture Fashion Night in Zurich. From French-speaking Switzerland: designer Jean-Luc Amsler, who reinterpreted an haute couture collection created twenty years ago, and the young brand Pardessus19, which showed kimono coats - with boxing gloves as an accessory.

Alongside these Swiss talents, the Franco-Algerian star photographer Michel Haddi brought his iconic signature - he who has been capturing the soul of his subjects for decades. Between two shows, blue News spoke to him.

You have photographed icons such as David Bowie, Kate Moss and Tupac Shakur. Is there a photo shoot or an anecdote that you will never forget?

Michel Haddi: Yes, I have many anecdotes. I took the pictures of Bowie because I was friends with Iman. She was the one who told me about her love for him. The New York "Interview Magazine" asked me to take pictures. And since I've always been fascinated by Bowie... Well, he has one blue eye, the other is a little green, sometimes yellow - it was impossible to focus! (Laughs) I said to him, "David, you can't do it like that!" And with his charisma, it was like he was straight out of a Visconti movie. I said to him: "You really remind me of a Visconti character." He replied: "You're the first person to tell me that!"

«Bowie, a character from Visconti»

What was your first shoot with Kate Moss like?

The first time I met her, she ruined one of my shoots - without realizing it! (Laughs) She was lovely, very innocent. I was photographing a very famous actress and Kate came in to show me her book. I said, "No, I'm working right now." She asked, "Can I go to the pool area in my bra and panties?" I replied, "Yes, do whatever you want." But the actress went crazy because Kate was prettier. Years later, when I photographed this actress again, she cried, "What did you do to me that day?" I said, "Come on, she was sixteen and a half - there was nothing there!"

And how did the story end?

I continued to work with the actress, of course. But Kate... she was impossible! At the time, no one even suspected that she would become a model. She wasn't very tall, had slightly bent legs - she wasn't typical, but she was stunning. I later worked with her several times, I love her.

«Kate Moss was not typical, but stunning»

Of all the celebrities you've photographed, who has really caught your eye?

I can't name names ...

You're not allowed to?

No. But I fell madly in love with them, voilà.

Are there any stars you regret not having photographed?

Yes, Brooke Shields. Steffi Graf had introduced her to me, she was totally my type of woman. I was too shy back then, so I didn't dare to meet her.

Because you need distance from your subject?

Exactly. I also work for "Playboy" and you have to keep your distance.

You often say that you intimidate people. How do you make them feel comfortable quickly?

I talk nonsense! I'm like a doctor: the person has to feel comfortable in a few seconds.

Were the stars you photographed always easy to handle?

There was one, I can't even remember her name. She was unmanageable. We were in New York, I put my camera on the street and said to her: "My dear, you don't need anyone to take photos of you. Here, take the camera and take your own picture." She ran after me. I said, "First apologize to the stylist you made cry, then we'll talk."

You have also photographed stars in extreme contexts. What was the most dangerous or impressive shoot of your career?

The most dangerous? Without question: the one in Yemen with Camilla Rutherford as the model. We photographed in the mountains, surrounded by mujahideen, for a 40-page report in "Cosmopolitan Germany". At the time, we didn't really understand the risk - these rebels later became the Huthi. When we got back to New York, we found out that two tourists had been beheaded right there ... Hooray for fashion!

When you think back on all your shoots - is there one thing you would do differently today?

Yes, probably. For example, in the 80s to 2000s it was normal to show a girl half-naked in a fashion magazine. In 2025, people would shout at me for that. That wouldn't be acceptable today, not even if it was a man.

If you compare the beauty of the 1990s with that of 2025 - let's say Claudia Schiffer versus Kim Kardashian - what has changed?

Kim Kardashian? I don't know her. I don't know what she does.

But she's made it, hasn't she?

That's not the question. But rather ... In what? Just because I sell a photo of her in a gallery doesn't mean that the world automatically thinks: "What an extraordinary woman!"

Which personalities from the new generation stand out to you in particular?

Miley Cyrus, without a doubt. She's a real artist, very modern. For actresses, I would say Sydney Sweeney - she's incredible. I also recently photographed Bella Murphy, Eddie Murphy's daughter, for my project "The Legend: Hollywood", and the singer UPSAHL.

«The arrogance of the magazines made me want to create my own»

You experienced the fashion photography of the 90s, an iconic time. What has changed the most?

Today there are so many people who are stuck on social media and don't want to say anything at all. And then 75% of fashion magazines have lost their soul because of the arrogance of some editors-in-chief who think they are superior to everyone else. That's exactly why I launched my own issue: I do what I want, without advertising, simply for the love of art.

AI is increasingly making inroads into image creation. Curiosity, threat or indifference?

I'm not worried. If you're afraid, it's your problem. You shouldn't swim against the tide. You have to use the tools you have. I use them: After a shoot, I edit in Photoshop - without filters, it can take hours - then I use AI to create a universe. It can be a girl fishing on Mars, surrounded by penguins! Then it becomes spectacular.

«I love Switzerland»

If an AI imitated your style - would it still be you?

No, we've tried: it looks a bit similar - but it has nothing to do with me. The AI doesn't understand emotions.

Do you think an AI can capture the "soul" of a subject?

No. Soul is subjective, it can't be imitated.

And now that you're in Switzerland - are there any projects you're working on here?

Yes, but I can't talk about that yet. I love Switzerland.

