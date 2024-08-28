Michelle Hunziker with her daughter Aurora Ramazzotti. imago/Independent Photo Agency

Despite their separation, presenter Michelle Hunziker (47) and cuddly singer Eros Ramazzotti (60) went on vacation to the Dolomites with their entire patchwork family.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti spent time together with their children and grandson Cesare in the Dolomites and posted photos on Instagram.

Both are proud grandparents and publicly show their close relationship with their grandchild.

Despite their divorce in 2009, Michelle and Eros remain close and look after their daughter Aurora together. Show more

As pictures on social media show, the former dream couple were joined by their daughter Aurora Ramazzotti (27), her partner Goffredo Cerza (28) and grandchild Cesare (1). The Bernese Hunziker and her second ex-husband Tomaso Trussardi (41) have two daughters, Sole (10) and Celeste (9), who were also part of the party. As were Eros Ramazzotti 's children from another relationship, namely his son Gabrio (9) and daughter Raffaela (12).

"In love" with grandson Cesare

Michelle and Eros have been grandparents to little Cesare for a year now and are very proud of it. Both posted photos from their vacation in the Dolomites with their grandchild on Instagram. Both the presenter and the cuddly singer are completely smitten with the little one.

Michelle shared a photo of her sitting on a tree trunk in the Dolomites with grandson Cesare. "In love," wrote the 47-year-old. Eros Ramazzotti was also seen holding hands with little Cesare.

Former dream couple remain close

Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazotti were considered the dream couple par excellence at the end of the 1990s and beginning of the 2000s. After twelve years together and a daughter, they divorced in 2009. Although their relationship did not last, their love for each other never disappeared. They remain close to this day and have always looked after their daughter Aurora together.

