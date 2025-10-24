Singer Michelle is calling it a day. Christoph Reichwein/dpa

Michelle is calling it a day: the pop singer is calling time on her career. From now on, the 53-year-old wants to concentrate on her family. Nevertheless, her fans can still look forward to a highlight.

The 53-year-old wants to spend more time with her family and her grandchild.

In 2026, she will go on one last big farewell tour. Show more

"Vorbei Vorbei" is the title of one of Michelle's songs from 2020. The same now applies to the 53-year-old's career. As the pop star confirmed to RTL, she is hanging up her job. "There's no going back," she assured. 34 years in the industry are enough, Michelle explained. However, she didn't take the decision lightly: "A decision like this doesn't come overnight, it grows inside you."

Despite the formative time and great successes, it is now time to close this chapter of her life. The singer confirmed that she is at peace with herself: "My heart is not bleeding." One thought in particular is comforting in this context. "It's not like I'll be out of the picture, my music will stay," said Michelle. And the 53-year-old's fans can also look forward to one last big highlight: Michelle will go on tour again in 2026.

"I'm a grandma now": why Michelle is turning her back on the pop industry

The decision to say goodbye to the stage and the music industry in general was made for one main reason, as Michelle explained to RTL: because of her family. "I'm a grandma now," said the mother-of-three, explaining that she wanted to focus on her loved ones in future.

"I have my first grandchild and now I just feel how little time I actually had for my children in the end and how much time I spent with other people," the artist explained. She wants to avoid this omission with her grandson, which is why she emphasized once again in the interview: "And that's why there's no going back for me!"

Michelle can also look forward to family highlights outside of her role as a grandma. She has been dating pop singer Eric Philippi, 25 years her junior, for two years and is now engaged. She has now confirmed to RTL: "Of course we're getting married. But we won't reveal when we're getting married."