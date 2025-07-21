Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker have been divorced for over 20 years, but still see each other regularly. This picture shows the ex-couple during an appearance on the TV show "Wetten dass...?" in January 2010. Picture: Keystone

Michelle Hunziker and her daughter Aurora are currently on vacation on the Greek island of Mykonos. When ex-husband Eros Ramazzotti joins them, rumors of a love comeback are immediately heard.

Bruno Bötschi

Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti were considered the dream couple of showbiz in the 1990s. Despite this, the singer and presenter split up in 2002 after just four years of marriage.

However, the ex-couple are still united by their daughter Aurora - and their son Cesare since March 2023.

These two family reasons ensure that Hunziker and Ramazzotti can still be seen together in pictures to this day.

Fans hope for a love comeback

However, the photos of the Hunziker-Ramazzotti patchwork family also ensure that more than 20 years after their separation, fans have not given up hope of a love comeback.

Michelle Hunziker and her daughter Aurora have been regularly posting vacation pictures from the Greek island of Mykonos on their Instagram accounts for a few days now.

Last weekend, the two women were apparently joined by Eros Ramazzotti.

The trio spent a day on the beach and posed for the camera. One of the snaps shows Aurora in the middle with her arms around her parents.

Aurora Hunziker: "This is a family affair"

"This is a family affair," noted 28-year-old Aurora on her Instagram account, adding a heart emoji to the picture.

Other pictures show that Aurora's fiancé Goffredo Cerza and their two-year-old son are also currently on the Greek island.

The post, which Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti also shared on social media shortly afterwards, was received with great enthusiasm by fans

Within a few hours, it had already received over 314,000 "likes".

The fans seem to be very happy about the reunion of the ex-couple. "Still an absolute dream couple" or "Won't you give it another go together?" are just some of the many comments.

