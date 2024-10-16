Michelle Hunziker and Yann Sommer ride through the Engadin Michelle Hunziker and Yann Sommer look really good in their cowboy look in the photo shoot for Switzerland Tourism. Image: Schweiz Tourismus The two also seemed to have had fun working in the Engadin. Image: Schweiz Tourismus The look seems to suit Sommer in particular. Image: Schweiz Tourismus They were supported by chef Andreas Caminada, who hopes to bring his homeland a little closer to everyone. Image: Schweiz Tourismus In addition to the Engadine, Yann Sommer also posed in Lugano ... Image: Schweiz Tourismus ... and Michelle Hunziker in Zurich. Image: Schweiz Tourismus Michelle Hunziker and Yann Sommer ride through the Engadin Michelle Hunziker and Yann Sommer look really good in their cowboy look in the photo shoot for Switzerland Tourism. Image: Schweiz Tourismus The two also seemed to have had fun working in the Engadin. Image: Schweiz Tourismus The look seems to suit Sommer in particular. Image: Schweiz Tourismus They were supported by chef Andreas Caminada, who hopes to bring his homeland a little closer to everyone. Image: Schweiz Tourismus In addition to the Engadine, Yann Sommer also posed in Lugano ... Image: Schweiz Tourismus ... and Michelle Hunziker in Zurich. Image: Schweiz Tourismus

Even in the fall, Switzerland attracts visitors with its beauty. Who better to show this than two beautiful Swiss people: Yann Sommer and Michelle Hunziker pose for it in cowboy look.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland Tourism has hired Michelle Hunziker and Yann Sommer as ambassadors for the fall season, posing in cowboy look in the Engadine pine forest.

In addition to the photos, a short film was shot, which will be released soon, and chef Andreas Caminada was responsible for the culinary support.

Hunziker, Sommer and Caminada all emphasized the beauty of the autumnal Swiss nature, which also fulfilled a childhood memory for Hunziker. Show more

For the fall season, Switzerland Tourism unpacks two ambassadors who show their best side in the photo shoot. Michelle Hunziker and Yann Sommer pose in a cowboy look.

The photos were taken in the Swiss stone pine forest in the Engadin and are intended to attract more people there for the cooler season. However, the pictures are not the only thing that Switzerland Tourism had planned with Hunziker and Sommer: they also shot a short film, which is yet to follow. Chef Andreas Caminada was also there to provide culinary support.

Hunziker: "I had an incredible experience during the filming. Not only Yann and Andreas contributed to this, but also the beautiful autumn backdrop in the Engadin." It had always been her childhood dream to eat around a campfire with friends in the forest.

Sommer agrees with Hunziker's comments and adds: "I had a lot of fun discovering the Swiss mountains in the spectacular autumn colors." Caminada is also convinced that he can bring his home country closer to the presenter and the goalie.

More from the Entertainment section