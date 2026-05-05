Michelle Hunziker talks about Aurora's upcoming wedding and hints at new love. Imago

Intense time for Michelle Hunziker: The entertainer revels in emotions on Italian television - about her daughter Aurora's upcoming wedding and a new relationship.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Hunziker is looking forward to her daughter Aurora's wedding, which is taking place in Sicily.

In the TV show Verissimo, she confirms that she is in love - but without revealing any details.

Rumor has it that her new partner is the dentist and actor Giulio Berruti. Show more

Michelle Hunziker is currently experiencing a particularly emotional time: her daughter Aurora Ramazzotti's wedding is coming up on July 4 - a moment full of anticipation, but also many emotions.

The eldest daughter from her relationship with Eros Ramazzotti will marry Goffredo Cerza - the father of her son Cesare, who was born in 2023.

As a guest on the TV show "Verissimo", the 49-year-old spoke openly about her feelings: "I still can't believe that my daughter is getting married," she said in Silvia Toffanin's studio. "I already know that I will be moved from start to finish," she added.

As the presenter herself revealed on the show, the ceremony will take place in Sicily, a detail that has not yet been officially confirmed by the newlyweds.

Michelle also looks back on the past: "I was 19 when Aurora was born," she recalls, emphasizing the special bond with her daughter, who has since made her a grandmother.

New love, but maximum discretion

In addition to her family, there is also room for her love life. Michelle Hunziker confirms on "Verissimo" that she is in love again: "I'm happy, but I prefer to keep everything to myself," she explains without naming names and emphasizes that she wants to protect her privacy.

According to rumors, her new partner is the dentist and actor Giulio Berruti.

The two have known each other for some time, but it is only in recent months that things have become more serious: After a reunion at an event in Switzerland, they became closer. This was followed by meetings in Rome and romantic getaways - including a weekend together in Tuscany.

The first pictures together date back to March, when they were photographed in Ferrara. According to several tabloids, the two were last spotted on Lake Como - on a walk that ended in a kiss.

After her previous relationships - from her marriages with Eros Ramazzotti and Tommaso Trussardi to her most recent affair with Nino Tronchetti Provera - Michelle Hunziker now seems more relaxed than ever. "I'm in love and happy," she emphasizes, without revealing any further details about her new relationship.

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