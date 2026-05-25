Gottschalk and Hunziker hosted the ZDF show "Wetten, dass...?" together. (archive picture) Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

Michelle Hunziker presented "Wetten, dass...?" together with Thomas Gottschalk. The two no longer have much contact - but the 49-year-old still holds the former show host in high esteem.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Hunziker still feels a close bond with Thomas Gottschalk.

She defends him and looks back positively on their time together.

Gottschalk has retired from show business after suffering from cancer. Show more

TV presenter Michelle Hunziker says she still feels very close to her former colleague Thomas Gottschalk, even if contact has become less frequent.

"When we see each other, it's always nice, but we don't talk on the phone. I met him recently and was very happy to give him a hug," the 49-year-old told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung newspaper.

Gottschalk made his cancer public a few months ago and announced his retirement from the big show business.

Hunziker, who has both Swiss and Italian citizenship, defended Gottschalk against criticism. "I love Thomas. I love him so much that I never commented on it when he perhaps said a sentence that wasn't quite right. And I will continue to love him. Because I know what a great time we had together," said Hunziker, who was Gottschalk's co-presenter on the show "Wetten, dass...?".

"I knew the show as a guest, was grateful and felt comfortable with him from day one. Precisely because he was so non-conformist and simply rocked the show," she said about her time on TV with Gottschalk.

The now 76-year-old asked Hunziker in 2009 whether she would like to present "Wetten, dass...?" with him.