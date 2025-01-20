Michelle Hunziker fuels speculation about who will host the ESC 2025 with an Instagram post. The 47-year-old is on her way to Switzerland, where the moderation team will be officially presented today at 3 pm.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Hunziker posts an Instagram story that hints at a possible ESC moderation.

Today at 3 pm it will be officially announced who will present the competition.

3.43 pm Hazel Brugger: "We can be funny too" "There will be moments when we're allowed to be funny," says Hazel Brugger. "We're happy that the three of us can do that." But they also want to present for an audience, some of whom are watching the ESC for the first time.

3.39 pm Sandra Studer: "I was absolutely delighted" "I was delighted", says Sandra Studer. The 1991 ESC participant is aware that the presenting job was highly coveted. She is all the happier that she has now been given the chance.

3.36 p.m. "Now I no longer have to make excuses for my mother" "At some point, it became impossible to find excuses as to why I can't go on vacation with my mother in May," says Hazel Brugger, when asked about the secrecy of the last few weeks. Michelle Hunziker adds: "We are a good trio and complement each other well." Even for her as a TV professional, the ESC is the biggest show she has ever had the pleasure of presenting.

3.31 pm Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer to host ESC The secret is out: Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer will host the ESC 2025.

3.28 pm Epiney and Freymond award the points for Switzerland Mélanie Freymond and Sven Epiney also act as spokespersons for the ESC. In other words, they will award Switzerland's points. The two will present in front of over 30,000 people in the football stadium. "We are only a few meters away from the stadium. Everyone is invited to celebrate with us in St. Jakob-Park," says Epiney.

3.23 p.m. Epiney and Freymond host public viewing They present the ESC public viewing "Arena plus" in St. Jakob-Park: Mélanie Freymond and Sven Epiney. Presenting Arena plus at the ESC: Mélanie Freymond and Sven Epiney. Youtube ESC

3.20 pm Public viewing in St. Jakob-Park If you can't get a ticket for the St. Jakobshalle, you can watch the mega event in the "Arena plus", the official public viewing area. And here, too, things will be done with a big ladle: Arena plus is located in St. Jakob-Park, the home of FC Basel.

3.15 pm "It's a great opportunity for Basel" Henriette Engbersen and Diana Segantini now join the panel. They are responsible for the "Public Value" area. "It's a great opportunity for Basel to present itself as a cosmopolitan city," says Segantini. They are working together with universities of applied sciences, for example on the design of the official ESC mascot. But there is also cooperation with established cultural institutions.

3.08 pm "We want to make an ESC for Switzerland" According to Peritz and Stadler, the pre-registration for tickets for the shows in the St. Jakobshalle had received registrations in the mid-six-figure range by 10 January. This is in line with expectations and can be seen as a very good result. "We don't just want to make an ESC for Basel, but an ESC for Switzerland. The whole of Switzerland should be gripped by ESC fever," says Reto Peritz. We don't have to reinvent the ESC, but we want to put on a great show. Liverpool serves as a role model here, but they want to go one step further.

3.05 pm Choice of presenters was an intensive process Reto Peritz and Moritz Stadler, Executive Producers of the ESC, join Joel Grolimund on the large sofa in the middle of the stage. Choosing the best presenters was a long and intensive process, they say. A lot of candidates were examined.

3 p.m. Here we go The wait is over: SRF presenter Joel Grolimund takes to the stage. The event has officially begun.

2.40 pm The lights are on - the show starts in 20 minutes The lights are already on and the hall is slowly filling up. Everything is ready for the ESC media event in the Frank O. Gehry Auditorium on the Novartis Campus in Basel. It starts in 20 minutes. Then it will be announced who will host the show in front of an audience of 100 million in just under four months. Everything is ready for the media event in the Frank O. Gehry Auditorium. blue News

1.23 pm ESC team welcomes Michelle Hunziker in Basel One name of the Swiss ESC hosts seems to be definite: After Michelle Hunziker had already announced on Instagram this morning that she was on her way to Switzerland, she has since arrived in Basel SBB and was expected there by the ESC communications team. Pictures published by several media outlets show the 47-year-old waving cheerfully to the cameras. She is likely to be a set presenter. It is not yet clear who the other hosts of the ESC 2025 in Basel will be.

11.28 am What is Hazel Brugger hinting at here? Will Hazel Brugger be an ESC host? (archive picture) KEYSTONE/DPA/HANNES P ALBERT Will Hazel Brugger also take on a job as a presenter? She at least hints at this cryptically in her podcast, as initially reported by "Blick". "Maybe, depending on when you hear this, you've already heard the news," says Brugger. Brugger, who grew up in Zurich, now lives in Frankfurt and is known throughout the German-speaking world. She can be seen on various TV shows and also hosts events. This is another reason why she is considered one of the favorites for the job as ESC host.

10.10 a.m. Who will host the ESC? Melanie Winiger, Jennifer Bosshard and Hazel Brugger or rather the trio of Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer and Sven Epiney? Rumors are swirling around the ESC moderation team. On Monday afternoon, the organizers will reveal the secret and announce the names of this year's ESC hosts. SRF presenter Joel Grolimund will host the event at the Frank O. Gehry Auditorium in Basel. Those responsible will also provide insights into ticket sales, public value projects and the "Arena plus" supporting program. blue News will be on site in Basel. In the ticker you will be there live when the secret of the Swiss ESC hosts is revealed. You can also follow the official part of the media event in the stream from 3 pm Show more

