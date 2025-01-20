16.39 hrs

"We complement each other fantastically," says Italian-Swiss entertainer Michelle Hunziker about her fellow presenters Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger.

"Me and the Song Contest, it's a love story," says Studer. The TV presenter was an ESC participant herself in 1991 and later commented on the event for SRF for many years. "I am sure that we will push boundaries together and overcome them," says Hazel Brugger.

Popular conversation partners: The trio of presenters Sandra Studer, Michelle Hunziker and Hazel Brugger (from left). blue News

The official part of the media event is over. Now the trio of presenters and those responsible answer the journalists' questions.