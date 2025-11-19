Michelle Hunziker and daughter Aurora are in the midst of wedding preparations for Aurora's big day (archive photo). Felix Hörhager/dpa

Michelle Hunziker's daughter Aurora is planning her wedding for 2026. The proud mother gives first insights into the preparations.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

Michelle Hunziker supports her daughter emotionally and practically, but expects a lot of tears on the big day.

Looking back, Michelle talks openly about her own marriage, including her relationship with Eros Ramazzotti, and her time in a cult. Show more

Michelle Hunziker is about to celebrate a family highlight: her daughter Aurora - from her relationship with singer Eros Ramazzotti - will soon say yes. Boyfriend Goffredo asked her to marry him in London last winter, and preparations for the 2026 wedding are already in full swing.

Wedding preparations in full swing

In an interview with "Bunte", Michelle reveals that Aurora is in the middle of wedding preparations. The most important things such as the food, the dress and the location are currently being organized.

Michelle Hunziker is supporting her daughter wherever she can. Hunziker reveals: "I will probably cry a lot." Her practical tip: waterproof make-up.

A look at Michelle's own marriage story

Michelle Hunziker herself has already been through two marriages. At the age of 17, she moved from Switzerland to Italy and fell in love with Eros Ramazzotti. Their daughter Aurora was born in 1996 and they married two years later. However, the marriage broke up when Michelle fell into the clutches of a cult. Despite the separation, Michelle and Eros maintain a close friendship today.

In 2012, Michelle found love again, this time with fashion heir Tomaso Trussardi. Their wedding took place in Bergamo and they had two daughters, Sole and Celeste. But this relationship also ended in 2022 after ten years.

Current developments in Michelle's love life

After her separation from Tomaso, Michelle has been seen with various men, but it seems that no serious relationship has developed.

Most recently, she was rumored to have had a romance with Italian manager Nino Tronchetti Provera, but this is also said to have ended in the meantime. The Swiss actress reacts cautiously to questions about her love life.

