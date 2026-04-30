The presenter Michelle Hunziker. Thomas Banneyer/dpa

Not much is normally known about Michelle Hunziker's private life. In an interview, however, she now talks openly about her new boyfriend and also about difficult times.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an interview with an Italian magazine, Michelle Hunziker opens up.

Among other things, she talks about her ex-husband Eros Ramazotti, her father and her new relationship.

She also reminisces about dark times. Show more

Swiss presenter Michelle Hunziker provides rare insights into her private life. In an interview with the Italian "Chi Magazine", however, she talks openly about her relationships, her family and difficult times.

For example, about her ex-husband Eros Ramazzotti "Eros is my favorite person," she says about him. "He is a part of my life and my family. I will always love him. We are like siblings and are connected by a deep affection that has developed over time. I wish something like that for everyone."

Music is also a topic in the interview: "It has always been part of my life," explains Hunziker. "My father played the piano, my brother studied at the conservatory, we can all sing."

"Tearing down all the protective walls"

Of course, her new relationship with Giulio Berutti is also discussed in the interview. He is a well-known personality in Italy. Among other things, he is a dentist specializing in aesthetics, a model and an actor. He has already appeared in numerous series and films.

"I can just be with him. I've torn down all the protective walls I had built up around myself," she tells "Chi". "I'm happy, but I'm trying to protect that happiness."

Michelle Hunziker's new boyfriend: Giulio Berutti. Instagram

Her understanding of love was significantly shaped by her father: "He was a wonderful person, an artist, but he also had weaknesses, and that shaped my relationships," she explains. "I always saw the potential for loving affection in a man, but I need someone who is stable in himself and makes me feel protected." And she now seems to have found this in Berutti.

Dark times have shaped her

In the interview, however, she also talks about very dark years in her life. For example, when she was a member of a cult. This influenced her decisions and even shaped her professional career.

Among other things, she was urged to leave "Zelig" at the height of her success because she was in a "personal crisis", as she explains. "The cult advised me to leave everything behind to make room for something new. It was a real loss to leave 'Zelig'. Their plan was that you give things up when they're at their best - so they don't exhaust themselves."