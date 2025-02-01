ESC presenter Michelle Hunziker hopes that Germany will also win the music competition after Switzerland and Italy won the ESC. Archivbild: Keystone

This year's ESC presenter Michelle Hunziker would like to see Germany come out on top in the final of the music competition in Basel. That would complete her personal trio of music competition winners.

"Of course it would be nice if Germany were to win now," the Swiss woman, who lives in Italy, told the German news agency DPA on the fringes of Berlin Fashion Week. "Then I really would have made a trio."

Looking ahead to the Eurovision Song Contest, the 48-year-old always thought: "It would be so great if one of my countries - either Switzerland or Germany or Italy - won." Within a few years, this has almost all come true: Switzerland won the ESC with Nemo in 2024 and the band Måneskin for Italy in 2021. Germany finished in 12th place last year.

In May, Hunziker will host the ESC final in Switzerland with cabaret artist Hazel Brugger and singer Sandra Studer. In Berlin, Hunziker was a guest at the Marc Cain catwalk show during Fashion Week.