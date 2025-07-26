Pop star Eros Ramazzotti and presenter Michelle Hunziker were married for four years. Archivbild: Keystone

Michelle Hunziker treats herself to a break with her loved ones on Mykonos - including a heartfelt gesture for ex-husband Eros Ramazzotti.

An Instagram photo shows the presenter giving her ex-husband Eros Ramazzotti a kiss on the cheek.

A video also shows daughter Aurora helping a baby goat. Show more

Michelle Hunziker is currently enjoying an extended family vacation on the Greek island of Mykonos. Among others: daughter Aurora, ex-husband Eros Ramazzotti and her new partner Nino Tronchetti Provera.

The Bernese presenter and her daughter Aurora have been regularly posting vacation pictures on their Instagram accounts for a few days now. Hunziker's latest post features two shots that are likely to attract a lot of attention from fans.

The first is a cuddly photo with Ramazzotti, in which Hunziker presses a kiss to her ex-husband's cheek. The two were considered the dream couple of showbiz in the 1990s. Nevertheless, the singer and presenter separated in 2002 after just four years of marriage.

Jöh moment with baby goat

Earlier this week, Aurora shared a photo with her parents. The family reunion was greeted with great enthusiasm by fans.

On the other hand, a video shows Aurora Hunziker-Ramazzotti helping a small baby goat over a stone wall. The 28-year-old looks visibly moved - many of her followers probably feel the same way.

Aurora Hunziker-Ramazzotti helps a baby goat on Mykonos. Screenshot Instagram/therealhunzigram

"Being with the people you love, seeing them doing well and having fun ... that gives me more energy than anything else in the world," Hunziker writes on her Instagram post. And she turns to her followers with a tip: "Always stay in love."

