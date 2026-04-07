The photo also shows Giulio Berruti in Marrakech. Storia IG

Separate Easter vacations - she in Marrakech, he on the ski slopes - had sparked rumors of a crisis between Michelle Hunziker and Giulio Berruti. A group photo posted on Instagram by their mutual friend Jonathan Kashanian has now cleared up the speculation.

Sara Matasci

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Hunziker and Giulio Berruti initially spent the Easter holidays apart - she in Marrakech, he in the mountains.

A group photo that boyfriend Jonathan Kashanian posted on Instagram now shows Berruti in the closest circle around Hunziker in Morocco.

The two have not yet officially confirmed their relationship, but the signs are becoming increasingly clear. Show more

Michelle Hunziker and Giulio Berruti appeared to go their separate ways over Easter. The 49-year-old Swiss presenter traveled to Marrakech, showing herself on Instagram at markets, shopping trips and relaxing moments in the Moroccan sun - always accompanied by her close friend Jonathan Kashanian.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old actor and aesthetician spent the holidays in the mountains and shared pictures of snow on his social channels.

Then came the photo that ended all rumors of a possible breakup. Kashanian posted a group picture of the so-called "Team Marrakech" in his Instagram story - and right in the middle of it all: Giulio Berruti, smiling relaxed, in a white look, visibly well integrated into Hunziker's closest circle of friends.

As the Italian portal "Leggo" reports, the picture quickly went viral. It shows a couple who are clearly not going through a crisis, but simply allowing themselves space for individual vacations - and then getting back together after all.

Hunziker and Berruti have never officially confirmed their relationship. Nevertheless, the signs are increasing: The two have been seen together several times in recent months, and reports from Italy speak of a solidified connection.

It is a new beginning for both of them - Hunziker after her break-up with Nino Tronchetti Provera, Berruti after the end of his long relationship with Italian politician Maria Elena Boschi.