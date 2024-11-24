Eros and Michelle in a sweet kiss - with their daughter Aurora in the middle. Instagram Michelle Hunziker

A photo shared by the Swiss presenter on social media has sparked excitement among fans and fueled speculation about a possible flashback with her ex-husband.

The picture of the 27-year-old is a tribute to her daughter Aurora, who has now become a mother.

It shows a young family: Michelle, Eros Ramazzotti and their little daughter, embracing tenderly while the parents exchange a kiss.

The photo triggered an avalanche of comments and positive reactions on social media. Show more

As reported by "Rainews.it", the Swiss presenter and the Italian singer had a friendly relationship after their divorce in 2009.

And the birth of their grandson Cesare has further strengthened their relationship, so they have spent time together on several occasions, including short vacations.

Eros has often stated, "Michelle is like family to me and will always be a pillar in my life," raising hopes among fans of a possible rapprochement between the two.

All of us here are hoping for a comeback

The photo triggered an avalanche of comments and positive reactions on social media. One user wrote: "How we would love to see a photo like this again after 27 years." Another added: "We're all here hoping for a flashback: You are too beautiful."

The comments continue with expressions of affection and nostalgia, such as "You and Eros, the most beautiful couple in the world. There is no other ... For anyone".

Some fans expressed their disappointment in other celebrity couples, writing, "Disappointed in Albano & Romina, there you stay!"

Others insinuated that the photo was not just a tribute to Aurora, but a sign of something more between the two. One particularly popular comment read: "Some loves make you feel forever", quoting a famous song by Eros.

