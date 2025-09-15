Michelle Hunziker reveals private details in an interview. Felix Hörhager/dpa

In the Italian TV format "Verissimo", Michelle Hunziker spoke openly about her relationship with entrepreneur Nino Tronchetti Provera for the first time. The presenter is happy - but wants to protect her love as much as possible.

Sven Ziegler

Michelle Hunziker made her new relationship with Nino Tronchetti Provera public on the Italian TV talk show "Verissimo". "I'm at the beginning of a relationship and I'm living it with great naturalness. We'll see where it goes," said the 48-year-old in an interview with presenter Silvia Toffanin.

The Italian-Swiss woman spoke of her great joy at this new stage in her life. At the same time, she emphasized the importance of restraint: "It's nice to protect a relationship as much as possible as you get older. You have to see if a lot of things fit together and if it works. Hopefully."

For Hunziker, authentic love is based on respect

Tronchetti Provera is 56 years old and an entrepreneur. The couple had recently been the subject of speculation in the Italian media - now Hunziker herself has spoken plainly.

She had previously described her desire for a partner in an interview with "Der Spiegel": "I like a gallant man. I want to feel like a woman. I love compliments and for a man to woo me and make me feel protected. I don't mean the financial aspect."

For her, authentic love is based on respect - only then is a relationship without suffering possible.