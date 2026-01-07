Michelle Hunziker visits Nasa headquarters in Houston, Texas Michelle Hunziker visited the Nasa Space Center in Texas with her family. Image: Instagram "A dream come true," says Michelle Hunziker about her Nasa tour on social media. Image: Instagram Hunziker greets the astronauts in space at the control center. Image: Instagram "Am I dreaming?" writes Michelle Hunziker about her Nasa visit. Image: Instagram "Today we spoke to the Dragon crew," writes Hunziker. Image: Instagram Michelle Hunziker visits Nasa headquarters in Houston, Texas Michelle Hunziker visited the Nasa Space Center in Texas with her family. Image: Instagram "A dream come true," says Michelle Hunziker about her Nasa tour on social media. Image: Instagram Hunziker greets the astronauts in space at the control center. Image: Instagram "Am I dreaming?" writes Michelle Hunziker about her Nasa visit. Image: Instagram "Today we spoke to the Dragon crew," writes Hunziker. Image: Instagram

Michelle Hunziker visited the Nasa Space Center in Houston, Texas with her family and spoke to astronauts in space. "This is a childhood dream come true," she says.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Hunziker visited the Nasa headquarters in Houston, Texas, with her family.

She had a conversation with astronauts who are currently in space.

The visit fulfilled a long-cherished childhood dream. Show more

"Hey guys, a childhood dream is coming true for me today," says a visibly excited Michelle Hunziker in her video post on Instagram.

After her New Year's vacation in Mexico, Michelle Hunziker and her family visited the Nasa headquarters in Houston, Texas, and welcomed the astronauts to space.

At Hunziker's side during the visit was Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano. Hunziker is flashed by her visit to the Nasa center. She writes on Intagram in her story in Italian: "Speriamo sia lui ad andare sulla luna al prossimo lancio. Tifiamo per te", which translates as: "We hope that he - Luca Parmitano - will be allowed to fly to the moon on the next launch. We are cheering you on!"

Astronauts asked questions

Michelle Hunziker visited NASA with her family - a total of eleven people from her family took part in the tour. They were given exciting insights into astronaut training and stopped off at the Mission Control Center, among other places. There she spoke briefly with the astronauts in space and her family were allowed to ask three questions.

This part was taken over by Aurora Ramazzotti's partner Goffredo. Among other things, he wanted to know what the astronaut crew misses least about Earth. Also present during the visit and briefly seen in the video: Hunziker's ex-husband Eros Ramazzotti.

During the NASA tour at the Johnson Space Center, Michelle Hunziker was able to see spacecraft up close and also view the collection of some of the largest moonstones on display.

More videos from the department