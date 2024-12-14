The mother is a TV presenter, the daughter an influencer: Michelle Hunziker and Aurora Ramazzotti talk about their special relationship in an interview. Picture: imago images/Independent Photo Agency

Michelle Hunziker and Aurora Ramazzotti talk about their mother-daughter relationship in an interview. The two women reveal what makes their relationship so special - and look back on a bad moment.

The mother has been in the spotlight as a TV presenter for years, while her daughter has been doing the same as an influencer for several years.

"We are often perceived as sisters," says Michelle Hunziker.

"I can be myself with my mother. That really says it all," replies Aurora Ramazzotti. Show more

"But my mother is my mother and not a best friend." Michelle Hunziker and Aurora Ramazzotti talk about their special mother-daughter relationship in the news magazine "Spiegel".

During the interview, it becomes clear that the two women have a lot in common. But despite everything, there are also boundaries.

Hunziker: "People look more gently at their parents' weaknesses"

Since her daughter became a mother in spring 2023, Hunziker says, "she can understand me better". It was the same for her and her mother back then. "You look more gently at the weaknesses of your own parents."

However, Aurora and she already had a special bond beforehand. There are so many moments that she was able to experience with her daughter that she will never forget for the rest of her life.

For example, the moment her son Cesare was born on March 30, 2023. "When Aurora and her partner Goffredo Cerza said I could go into the delivery room with them, they gave me a gift for which I am eternally grateful," Hunziker reveals in the "Spiegel" interview.

Aurora Ramazzotti doesn't want to be a burden on her mother

During the interview, Aurora Ramazzotti points out that she does not want to be a burden on her mother. According to Ramazzotti, if mother and daughter don't work well together, it's because she puts on the brakes and doesn't open up completely.

According to the 28-year-old, she initially perceived her mother as very strict. Only gradually did she allow her more freedom. "Until this thing happened, which I wouldn't wish on anyone."

Six years ago, Michelle Hunziker received a letter in which she was blackmailed: "I had to pay a sum of money by a certain time. Otherwise there would be an acid attack on Aurora."

Aurora Ramazzotti: "Goffredo was my salvation"

What particularly disturbed mother and daughter after receiving the letter: The blackmailers were able to make it credible that they knew where Aurora was.

"They were obviously following me," says Ramazzotti. She then had a bodyguard at her side for two and a half years, who kept an eye on her in public.

"It was the only thing I could do: ensure my daughter's safety," says Michelle Hunziker. But at 21, she wanted to enjoy life. "Instead, I was scared," says Aurora Ramazzotti.

Fortunately, she already had her partner Goffredo Cerza by her side at the time. "He was my salvation. I clung to him, did a lot of sport and my friends were there for me."

