  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Barbara Schöneberger doesn't like tattoos "Michelle Hunziker would be so much prettier if ..."

Vanessa Büchel

24.12.2024

Michelle Hunziker has had an upper arm tattoo for many years.
Michelle Hunziker has had an upper arm tattoo for many years.
Picture: KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Johannes Eisele, Pool

Barbara Schöneberger thinks tattoos are "terrible". On the sidelines of "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert", the presenter refers to Michelle Hunziker, who would be "so much more beautiful" without her upper arm tattoo.

24.12.2024, 17:25

24.12.2024, 20:49

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Barbara Schöneberger expressed her dislike of tattoos in the RTL show "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert".
  • She doesn't even like tattoos on celebrities like Michelle Hunziker.
  • Schöneberger's colleague Günther Jauch also rejects tattoos, partly for fear of getting injected.
Show more

Tattoos are a matter of taste. Some people can't get enough of body decorations, others find them aesthetically unappealing.

Barbara Schöneberger (50) belongs to the second type. The presenter thinks tattoos are "terrible", as she said on the RTL show "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert".

Schöneberger demonstrates her view on tattoos by referring to a celebrity tattoo wearer. "Even with the beautiful Michelle Hunziker, I always thought to myself: 'She would be so much prettier if she didn't have the barbed wire around her upper arm'," says the 50-year-old during a chat with Günther Jauch (68) and Thomas Gottschalk (74).

Günther Jauch and Thomas Gottschalk are not tattoo fans either

Schöneberger's "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert" colleagues also seem to be tattoo haters. For Jauch, tattoos are also out of the question because he is "afraid of injections". When you get a tattoo, it's "like being pricked 850 to 880 times with a needle", he remarked. He then added clearly and unequivocally: "No thanks, I'll sit this one out."

And what about Gottschalk? Schöneberger wants to know if he has tattoos. The entertainer's boyish answer: "No, I'm not, do you want to see?"

Presenter Barbara Schöneberger doesn't have much to do with tattoos.
Presenter Barbara Schöneberger doesn't have much to do with tattoos.
Picture: Britta Pedersen/dpa

Jauch's aversion to tattoos even goes so far that he wants his children to be banned from getting tattoos. "Until they are 18 years old," he says. Gottschalk, on the other hand, was too late with his ban. He explained that his son had gone to the tattoo artist before he could ban him.

More videos from the department

More from the department

This love gets under your skin. Reality TV star has her girlfriend's name engraved on her face

This love gets under your skinReality TV star has her girlfriend's name engraved on her face

"His beard is ugly"Jacob Elordi shows off his new look - fans shocked

Assaulted on

Assaulted on "It Ends With Us"?Blake Lively sues co-star for sexual harassment