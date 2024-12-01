"I love you forever" Michelle Hunziker's daughter Aurora Ramazotti says yes
Aurora Ramazzotti and her long-term partner Goffredo Cerza take the next big step: Michelle Hunziker's 26-year-old daughter announces her engagement on Instagram with romantic pictures.
Aurora Ramazzotti has said "yes"! The 26-year-old daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazotti made her engagement to her long-term partner Goffredo Cerza public on Instagram.
"2024-2018, I said yes in the place where we fell in love. I love you forever," she wrote under the romantic pictures of the proposal.
The two have been a couple for seven years and became parents to little Cesare Augusto in March 2023. There was already speculation about a possible wedding last year. However, Aurora said at the time that marriage was not yet an issue for her.
Congratulations and touching words
A few months later, Aurora also wore a ring on her finger - but it was a so-called "promise ring": "It's a promise that we will always be there for each other. It has nothing to do with a wedding." But now the real engagement ring is here - and the joy is huge.
Aurora and Goffredo's love story began in London in 2017, as "Di Lei" reports - through the mediation of a mutual friend. It wasn't a "love at first sight" moment, as Aurora once said. Instead, the relationship developed and deepened slowly but steadily.
The announcement of the engagement triggered a flood of congratulations and loving comments on Aurora's Instagram post. Friends, fans and even celebrities congratulated the couple: "What a beautiful couple - long live love!" commented one user.
Pragmatic view of marriage
In an interview with the Italian magazine "Vanity Fair", Aurora expressed her rather pragmatic view of marriage: "I never thought I would get married. Nowadays, the idea of staying together forever is almost utopian, as I myself had no role models for a lifelong marriage."
Her partner Goffredo, on the other hand, comes from a stable background - his parents have been married for 37 years. "He showed me that it is possible to grow together and build something that lasts."
The announcement of the engagement came as a surprise to many, as Aurora had said just a few months ago that she wanted to have another child before thinking about getting married. And in fact, the couple are already planning: a sibling for Cesare is part of their future plans.