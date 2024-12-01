Aurora Ramazotti has got engaged to Goffredo Cerza. Instagram @therealauroragram (Screenshot)

Aurora Ramazzotti and her long-term partner Goffredo Cerza take the next big step: Michelle Hunziker's 26-year-old daughter announces her engagement on Instagram with romantic pictures.

Jenny Keller

The couple met in 2017 through a mutual friend.

They became parents to Cesare Augusto in 2023.

In an interview, Aurora revealed that she would like to have another child in addition to the wedding. Show more

Aurora Ramazzotti has said "yes"! The 26-year-old daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazotti made her engagement to her long-term partner Goffredo Cerza public on Instagram.

"2024-2018, I said yes in the place where we fell in love. I love you forever," she wrote under the romantic pictures of the proposal.

The two have been a couple for seven years and became parents to little Cesare Augusto in March 2023. There was already speculation about a possible wedding last year. However, Aurora said at the time that marriage was not yet an issue for her.

Congratulations and touching words

A few months later, Aurora also wore a ring on her finger - but it was a so-called "promise ring": "It's a promise that we will always be there for each other. It has nothing to do with a wedding." But now the real engagement ring is here - and the joy is huge.

Aurora and Goffredo's love story began in London in 2017, as "Di Lei" reports - through the mediation of a mutual friend. It wasn't a "love at first sight" moment, as Aurora once said. Instead, the relationship developed and deepened slowly but steadily.

The announcement of the engagement triggered a flood of congratulations and loving comments on Aurora's Instagram post. Friends, fans and even celebrities congratulated the couple: "What a beautiful couple - long live love!" commented one user.

Pragmatic view of marriage

In an interview with the Italian magazine "Vanity Fair", Aurora expressed her rather pragmatic view of marriage: "I never thought I would get married. Nowadays, the idea of staying together forever is almost utopian, as I myself had no role models for a lifelong marriage."

Her partner Goffredo, on the other hand, comes from a stable background - his parents have been married for 37 years. "He showed me that it is possible to grow together and build something that lasts."

The announcement of the engagement came as a surprise to many, as Aurora had said just a few months ago that she wanted to have another child before thinking about getting married. And in fact, the couple are already planning: a sibling for Cesare is part of their future plans.

