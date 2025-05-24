Frozen pizza can contain microplastics. This can damage the brain, researchers now warn. picture alliance / dpa

Scientists at the University of Ottawa in Canada are convinced that microplastics accumulate in the brain and can promote mental illness.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers at the University of Ottawa have warned that microplastics in highly processed foods can enter the brain and promote mental illnesses such as depression.

According to studies, the particles can cross the blood-brain barrier and accumulate there in alarming quantities.

Scientists are calling for further research into the possible health effects of microplastics on the psyche. Show more

Frozen pizza, potato chips, chicken nuggets - it's no secret that highly processed foods are not among the healthiest.

According to Bild, scientists at the University of Ottawa in Canada have now discovered that microplastics contained in highly processed foods and ready meals can potentially accumulate in the brain. These accumulations can apparently damage the brain. For example, it can lead to mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety and sleep disorders.

Microplastics cross the blood-brain barrier

As highly processed foods are often wrapped in plastic, they often contain more microplastics than other foods. According to "Bild", Dr. Nicholas Fabiano says: "Highly processed foods contain significantly more microplastics than whole foods. The latest findings show that these particles can cross the blood-brain barrier and accumulate in alarming quantities." And these accumulations could have an impact on the psyche.

Other researchers also see the danger, as "Bild" reports. According to Dr. Wolfgang Marx from Deakin University in Australia, highly processed foods are associated with mental illnesses, which can be traced back to altered DNA and brain disorders, among other things. In his opinion, microplastics have a similar effect.

The scientists are now calling for further research to be carried out into the link between microplastics in highly processed foods and mental illness.

More videos from the department