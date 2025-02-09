"G&G" Awards 2023 Award ceremony on January 20, 2024 with (from left to right) Joel Grolimund, Tanya König, Jennifer Bosshard and Michel Birri. SRF/Gian Vaitl

The SRF program "Faces & Stories" will be discontinued from summer. Actor Mike Müller sharply criticizes the cancellation. Swiss cultural professionals have also launched a petition online.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SRF people magazine "Gesichter&Geschichten" will be discontinued in the summer. Last week, SRF announced new cost-cutting measures.

Resistance is stirring in the Swiss culture and show scene. Actor and satirist Mike Müller sharply criticized the decision.

Creative artists have also launched a petition on the Internet to keep the show on air. Show more

The end of "Gesichter & Geschichten" has triggered many angry reactions. Actor and satirist Mike Müller is also outraged and has spoken out. The 61-year-old believes that culture is just as much a part of the public service remit as information.

Müller may have been upset when a "G&G" reporter shone a camera in his face after a theater premiere, but this reporting is still urgently needed.

"But they do a good and affordable job. And above all: they get out there. SRF already has enough formats in the cultural sector, for example, with monothematic reports that come across like a school TV project, with classic desk ideas that you would come up with after a year at the ZHdK," says Müller in an interview with SonntagsBlick.

The last "Giacobbo/Müller" show was broadcast in December 2016. The popular latenight format, which enjoyed strong ratings, was broadcast on SRF from 2008 to 2016. SRF/Mirco Rederlechner

The "G&G" editorial team offered Swiss cabaret artists a platform. Apart from SRF radio, nobody reports on it anymore, says the former "Giacobbo/Müller" latenight satirist. Now this media attention is disappearing.

Mike Müller is now calling for further consequences. In America, two levels of the hierarchy would be eliminated if jobs were cut. If the show is discontinued and becomes virtually superfluous, then not only the department heads, but also the level above them should be removed at the same time.

Cultural professionals have launched a petition

Swiss cultural professionals have launched a petition to preserve the program.

This decision has caused deep concern and great incomprehension among us - theater makers, concert organizers, cultural workers, countless artists, bookstores and book publishers, write the heads behind the online initiative.

The appeal is addressed to TV Director Nathalie Wappler, SRG Director General Susanne Wille and the Chairman of the SRG Board of Directors Jean-Michel Cina.

By Sunday morning, around 3,300 cultural professionals had signed the petition.

