The tragicomedy "Anora" tells the story of a sex worker in the USA - the film wins five awards at the Oscars. A German filmmaker is also successful.

The tragicomedy "Anora" about a sex worker in the USA has won five awards at the Oscars, including Best Film. The work by director Sean Baker was nominated six times.

The nominated Swiss filmmakers cannot take home an Oscar.

blue News summarizes the most important moments of the ceremony.

At the Oscars, the tragicomedy "Anora" about a sex worker in the USA won five awards, including Best Picture. The work by director Sean Baker was nominated six times. The nominated Swiss filmmakers cannot take home an Oscar.

Here is an overview of the most important night in Hollywood in five points:

Surprise at the acting awards

"Anora" tells the story of a stripper who falls in love with the son of a Russian oligarch. The film is a mixture of romance, gangster comedy and social drama and also won in Cannes. Mikey Madison won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role, beating favorite Demi Moore ("The Substance"), among others.

Three Oscars went to the drama "The Brutalist" about a Jewish architect who tries to build a new life in the USA after the Holocaust. Lead actor Adrien Brody won his second Oscar for the role - leaving Timothée Chalamet, who played musician Bob Dylan in "Like A Complete Unknown", empty-handed.

Four winners with their Oscars (from left to right): Adrien Brody is best leading actor ("The Brutalist"), Mikey Madison is best leading actress ("Anora"), Zoë Saldaña is best supporting actress ("Emilia Perez") and Kieran Culkin is best supporting actor ("A Real Pain"). Picture: Keystone/Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Oscar for Best Supporting Actor went to Kieran Culkin ("A Real Pain"). Zoë Saldaña ("Emilia Pérez"), who tearfully mentioned her mother on stage and reminded the audience that she herself was the child of immigrants, won Best Supporting Actress. She received the award for a role in which she sings and speaks Spanish. "This is for my grandmother."

How the ceremony went

The 97th Oscars were presented in Los Angeles. The show opened with a tribute to the city where fires had caused devastating damage at the beginning of the year.

US comedian Conan O'Brien (61) hosted the event for the first time. In his opening speech, he lashed out at actress Karla Sofía Gascón, among others. The leading actress in the film "Emilia Pérez" had made Islamophobic and racist comments in old posts on the portal X, which have since been deleted. The musical thriller entered the race with 13 nominations and ultimately only won in two categories.

How the Swiss fared

Two Swiss were nominated this year: Tim Fehlbaum from Basel for the screenplay for "September 5", which he wrote with Moritz Binder and Tim and Alex David. The German production about the 1972 Olympic bombing in Munich, which was nominated for Best Original Screenplay, missed out on the award.

The Austrian-Swiss director Edward Berger could even hope to win the most prestigious prize of all at the Oscars with his Vatican thriller "Conclave" in the "Best Film" category. But he didn't come out on top either. His film did, however, win an award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Special moments

During the ceremony, several firefighters took to the stage to be recognized as heroes by O'Brien after the wildfires. Hollywood star Morgan Freeman remembered actor Gene Hackman, who was found dead in his Santa Fe home with his wife Betsy.

During the show, there was a tribute to the "James Bond" films. Long-time Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson recently handed over creative control of the franchise to Amazon.

On the red carpet, Hollywood star Halle Berry returned the favor in a surprising way more than 20 years after a stormy kiss from Brody and kissed him on the mouth.

Political statements

There were several political moments - although more was expected in view of the domestic American and geopolitical upheavals. One Oscar went to the documentary "No Other Land" by a Palestinian-Israeli team, which tells the story of the evacuation of Palestinian villages in the West Bank. The film also won an award at the 2024 Berlinale. After the award ceremony, the filmmakers were accused of taking a one-sided stance on the Middle East conflict and, in some cases, of anti-Semitism.

The directors used the stage in Los Angeles to draw attention to the situation in their region. "No Other Land reflects the harsh reality that we have endured for decades and that we are still resisting," said Palestinian filmmaker Basel Adra, "as we call on the world to take serious action to end the injustice and stop the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people."

On stage, actress Daryl Hannah reminded the audience of Ukraine, which has been defending itself against a war of aggression by Russia for three years. Most recently, there was an unprecedented scandal in the White House between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky.

And presenter O'Brien then lashed out at Trump and Putin after all: "'Anora' is doing well tonight - that's good news. Two Oscars already. I think Americans are thrilled that someone is finally standing up to a powerful Russian!"