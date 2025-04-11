Sudan is sinking into chaos. Millions of people are on the run. Videos have now emerged documenting the cultural damage caused by the civil war. The national museum has been almost completely looted.

According to the director of the Sudanese National Corporation for Antiquities and Museums (NCAM), Ghalia Garelnabi, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) stole all the archaeological gold from the National Museum in Khartoum.

It is still completely unclear where the stolen artifacts were taken.

A few days ago, the Sudanese army recaptured the capital Khartoum from paramilitary units of the RSF militia. It is now becoming increasingly clear how many cultural treasures have been looted in two years of civil war:

Videos from the National Museum show how rigorously the looters proceeded.

Most of the rare artifacts of the National Museum as well as valuable pieces of gold and precious stones have been lost, said a curator of the museum in Khartoum. Only a few large statues remain.

Oldest mummies in the world have disappeared

If the artifacts, some of which are extremely valuable, do not reappear, Sudan would face cultural ruin.

In the video, blue News shows you the full extent of the looting, lets a museum employee have his say and reveals how the National Museum in the Syrian capital Damascus narrowly escaped a similar fate when the Assad regime fell in December 2024.

