Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have adopted a girl. They announced the news on Instagram. Singer Jon Bon Jovi has become a grandpa.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Millie Bobby Brown (21) and her husband Jake Bongiovi (23) have adopted a baby girl.

They write on Instagram that they want to enjoy their new chapter as parents in peace and privacy.

Brown had previously spoken openly about her desire to have children and the possibility of adoption. Show more

"Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown (21) has adopted a baby together with her husband Jake Bongiovi. They announced the news on Instagram.

"This summer we welcomed our baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this wonderful next chapter as parents in peace and privacy alike." The post was captioned, "And then there were three."

Millie Bobby Brown plays the role of Eleven, a girl with supernatural abilities, in the Netflix mystery show "Stranger Things". In 2024, she married Jake Bongiovi (23), the son of US rocker Jon Bon Jovi (63) - who has now become a grandfather. They had gotten engaged a year earlier.

Brown wanted to become a mother young

It was only in the spring that Brown spoke out about her desire to have children with her husband Jake: "I really want a big family. I'm one of four children. He's one of four. So it's definitely in our future," the actress said on the podcast hosted by actors and comedians Jason Bateman, Sean P. Hayes and Will Arnett.

She also said that she could imagine adopting - even at a young age. Her mother was 21 and her father 19 when they had their first child. "For me, there's not much difference between having your own child and adopting," she said.

