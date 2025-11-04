Millie Bobby Brown makes accusations against her co-star. (archive picture) Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP/dpa

Shortly before the start of the final season of "Stranger Things", Millie Bobby Brown is said to have filed an internal complaint against co-star David Harbour, according to the Daily Mail.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Millie Bobby Brown is said to have filed a complaint against David Harbour.

This was reported by the British "Daily Mail".

According to an insider, Brown has filed "a complaint of harassment and bullying". Show more

Shortly before the start of the final season of "Stranger Things", a serious accusation is causing a stir: Millie Bobby Brown is said to have officially filed a complaint against her co-star David Harbour.

Brown and Harbour spent almost a decade in front of the camera together for the Netflix hit - he as police chief Jim Hopper, she as his protégé Eleven. Now the BritishDaily Mailis reporting that the 21-year-old made internal allegations against her series father shortly before filming began on the fifth season. According to an insider, Brown filed "a complaint of harassment and bullying" - the accusation is said to run to several pages.

The investigation is said to have dragged on for months. An official result is currently (as of November 3) not available. Neither Netflix nor the two actors have made any public statements to date.

Harbour in the spotlight several times in recent weeks

The revelation comes at an explosive time: the first part of the final season is due to start on November 26, the second on December 25. The grand finale will even be shown in selected cinemas on New Year's Eve - a prestigious project for Netflix, whose successful series reaches an audience of billions worldwide.

The streaming service actually wanted to stage the trailer for the final season in a big way. However, after a leak on the internet, the company was forced to release the video prematurely.

David Harbour has been in the spotlight several times in recent weeks. The occasion was his ex-wife Lily Allen's new album, on which the singer sings unusually openly about her former marriage. The "Stranger Things" star is said to have cheated on her several times, as blue News reported last week.

