Ursula Andress has filed a criminal complaint against her asset manager. The money has now turned up in Italy. (archive picture) picture alliance / Volker Dornberger/dpa

Investigations into money laundering in the Ursula Andress case: millions of her assets are said to have been embezzled and invested in opaque assets and investments in Tuscany, according to Italian media.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Investigations show that allegedly embezzled funds belonging to Ursula Andress have flowed into real estate and investments in Tuscany, with assets of around 20 million euros being seized.

The focus is on her deceased asset manager, who is said to have diverted millions over the years without her knowledge and put them into complex investments.

Swiss and Italian authorities are investigating an extensive network of transactions and parties involved in order to fully trace the flow of money. Show more

According to investigations, money from Ursula Andress' assets that was allegedly diverted was invested in real estate in Tuscany. This is indicated by investigations carried out by the Florence public prosecutor's office together with the financial police. In this context, assets worth around 20 million euros were seized - they are considered to be suspected proceeds of money laundering at the expense of the actress, according to various Italian media, including "La Repubblica".

This was triggered by a complaint filed by Andress in the canton of Vaud. She claimed a considerable loss of assets amounting to around 18 million francs. The focus is on her former asset manager Eric Freymond, who has since died. He is alleged to have diverted and reinvested funds without her knowledge over a period of years.

Bond girl's money flowed into real estate portfolio

The Swiss authorities are assuming a structured approach in which funds were shifted via numerous transactions that were difficult to understand. The money is said to have flowed into investments, works of art and other assets. Other people involved in asset management - including legal experts - are also the focus of the investigations.

Due to connections to Italy, in particular to the region around Florence, international cooperation has been activated. The Italian authorities are pursuing the goal of fully tracing the flow of money.

According to the findings to date, the funds were invested in an exclusive real estate portfolio in San Casciano Val di Pesa, among other things. This comprises several properties as well as land with vineyards and olive groves. The portfolio is supplemented by works of art and other financial assets.

More videos from the department