While in Switzerland motorcycles usually mean hobby and freedom, in Hanoi they are essential for survival. But the millions of motorcycles envelop the city of millions in smog - and are pushing the government to its limits with its controversial ban plan.

Christian Thumshirn

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi has been struggling with massive air pollution for years. The main reason for this is the millions of petrol-powered motorcycles and scooters that throng the narrow streets of the metropolis every day. The government therefore actually wanted to gradually ban combustion engines from the city center and rely more heavily on electric vehicles.

Millions of motorcycles, thick air

But there is huge resistance: many people can barely afford a new electric vehicle or have doubts about the charging infrastructure.

These impressive images show just how extreme the traffic in Hanoi really is - and why the debate about smog and mobility is keeping the country busy.

The full scenes in the video above.

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