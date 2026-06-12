Trying out a coffin is one of the most unusual experiences Mira Bella Weingart has had for the SRF show “Zwei Reisen.” In the “On the Rocks” talk, she discusses formative travel experiences, moments outside her comfort zone, and her role models at SRF.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you For “Zwei Reisen,” Mira Bella Weingart experiences extreme situations, such as a night alone in a tent in the Alaskan wilderness or a death seminar in South Korea.

For the seminar, she lay in a coffin and wrote her own farewell letter. Despite her family’s emotional reactions, she says she has a relaxed attitude toward death.

The SRF host considers the travel show her dream job and looks up to Sandra Studer and Mona Vetsch as role models. She says that a similar career requires not only dedication but also luck and good timing. Show more

Mira Bella Weingart is the SRF travel queen alongside Jonny Fischer in “Zwei Reisen.” The show is already in its second season and regularly pushes the host to her limits—and beyond.

Things also got adventurous in Alaska. Far from civilization, Weingart was on the road with a small TV crew and spent the night alone in a tent—with a GoPro as her companion. There were no hotels to be found far and wide. And there were no sanitary facilities even for a trip to the bathroom: the wilderness itself served as the crew’s toilet—in freezing temperatures. A luxury vacation? Not a chance.

And for a death workshop in South Korea, Weingart even lies down in a coffin, writes her own farewell letter, and grapples with her own mortality. The scenes also moved her family: her mother and sisters cried while watching, she says. No wonder—according to the host, the Weingarts are all very emotional. And she herself had to wipe away a tear every now and then during filming.

This makes her approach to the topic of death all the more remarkable. While the mere thought of such a seminar puts many people off, the 30-year-old remains surprisingly calm. “I have a relaxed relationship with death,” she says on the “On the Rocks” talk show. In her family, death is not a taboo subject. Since her grandparents have already passed away, she was exposed to the topic at an early age and now handles it with ease.

The Next SRF Star?

New major entertainment formats have become rare at SRF—for cost reasons. This makes “Zwei Reisen” all the more prestigious: Discovering the world alongside Divertimento star Jonny Fischer is like a knighthood for Mira Bella Weingart.

Is she following in the footsteps of SRF greats like Sandra Studer or Mona Vetsch? Weingart remains humble: “It’s my dream job, and Sandra Studer and Mona Vetsch are huge role models for me. Of course, I’d love to have a career like that too. But I’m aware that life is only predictable to a certain extent. I invest a lot in my job, but it also takes many other factors—a bit of luck, good timing. That’s worked out for me so far. But it could also be that at some point it works against me. And that’s just part of it.”

Mira Weingart has several strings to her bow: three times a week, she hosts the morning show on Radio SRF Virus. Find out why this job also has an antisocial side and why she prefers to fall asleep to a simulated sunset with the sound of waves in “On the Rocks.”

You can watch the entire episode with Mira Weingart here: