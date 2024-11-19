Unusually openMiranda Kerr talks about two fatal strokes of fate
Bruno Bötschi
19.11.2024
Model Miranda Kerr talks unusually openly about two private strokes of fate in the podcast "Not Alone". The 41-year-old Australian suffered a miscarriage and her first boyfriend died in a car accident.
19.11.2024, 23:04
Bruno Bötschi
No time? blue News summarizes for you
At first glance, Miranda Kerr leads a seemingly perfect life.
The 41-year-old Australian is the mother of four children, has a wealthy partner and is also a successful model.
In the podcast "Not Alone", Kerr talks openly about her private life and looks back on two fatal strokes of fate.
In memory of her childhood sweetheart, Kerr's eldest son Flynn therefore has the middle name Christopher.
Miranda Kerr was married to Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom from 2010 to 2013. In 2017, the model married Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snapchat. In addition to baby Pierre, the couple have two other sons, Hart (6) and Myles (5).