Australian model Miranda Kerr spoke unusually openly about private strokes of fate in a podcast. Image: Imago/Abaca Press

Model Miranda Kerr talks unusually openly about two private strokes of fate in the podcast "Not Alone". The 41-year-old Australian suffered a miscarriage and her first boyfriend died in a car accident.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you At first glance, Miranda Kerr leads a seemingly perfect life.

The 41-year-old Australian is the mother of four children, has a wealthy partner and is also a successful model.

In the podcast "Not Alone" , Kerr talks openly about her private life and looks back on two fatal strokes of fate. Show more

"I had a miscarriage, it was also a boy. My son is now technically my fifth boy."

In the podcast "Not Alone", Miranda Kerr talks about the fact that her youngest son Pierre, who was born last February, is a "rainbow baby" 9 and is therefore actually her fifth child.

The 41-year-old model is all the more grateful that Pierre is now a completely healthy child.

In an interview with podcaster Valeria Lipovetsky, Kerr, who grew up in the Australian city of Sydney, talks unusually openly about private strokes of fate.

Miranda Kerr's childhood sweetheart died in a car accident

Miranda Kerr also reveals that the miscarriage was not the first fatal loss in her life. As a young woman, she lost her very first boyfriend in a car accident.

This drama turned her life upside down. The death of her boyfriend also taught her "not to take anything in life for granted".

In memory of her childhood sweetheart, Kerr's eldest son Flynn therefore has the middle name Christopher.

Miranda Kerr was married to Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom from 2010 to 2013. In 2017, the model married Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snapchat. In addition to baby Pierre, the couple have two other sons, Hart (6) and Myles (5).

