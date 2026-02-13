Not a superstition, but a special kind of record: a more or less spontaneous group "selfie" with presenter Ellen DeGeneres and numerous other stars set a new X-record at the 2014 Oscars (then still on Twitter). Picture: Keystone

They brush their teeth, put on fake ears, listen to music by Britney Spears and wear ancient underpants: celebrities use these curious means to combat their superstitions.

Do you also believe that a black cat brings bad luck? Or that you have to knock on wood three times to avert disaster?

There's a bit of superstition in all of us - and not just on Friday the 13th.

Compared to many stars, these quirks are absolutely harmless. blue News reveals which celebrities believe in the power of unusual rituals.

Jennifer Aniston

A special ritual is said to bring actress Jennifer Aniston back down to earth in one piece. Before boarding an airplane, she knocks on the door from the outside with her right hand and enters the plane with her right foot first.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has a thing about 13. The number has brought her luck several times, and the singer was also born on the 13th. That's why she painted the number on the back of her hand for a long time before every performance.

Taylor Swift. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

Chris Martin

To ensure that Coldplay frontman Chris Martin always sings correctly, he brushes his teeth before every performance. The fans in the front row can enjoy the fresh breath.

Axel Rose

Musician Axel Rose was once sure that the letter M must be cursed. That's why Guns N' Roses never used to play in cities that began with an M.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian always boards airplanes with her right foot first But she is not only concerned about her own well-being: she always grabs her hair and says a prayer when she hears an ambulance so that the injured person will be okay, the fashion icon explained in an interview.

Kim Kardashian. Picture: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP/dpa

Megan Fox

Music by Britney Spears takes away Megan Fox's fear of flying. Only then does the actress know that the plane won't crash.

Giovanni Trapattoni

Italian coaching legend Giovanni Trapattoni swears by divine assistance: a vial of holy water given to him by his sister, a Catholic nun, is said to bring him luck.

Giovanni Trapattoni. Picture: Keystone

Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama is also hoping for luck from above. A Hindu deity and a silver necklace with a Mary pendant and another saint are supposed to protect him from evil.

Cate Blanchette

For actress Cate Blanchett, there was something magical about filming "The Lord of the Rings". That's why she had her Elven ears cast in bronze. She still uses her ears as a source of strength today.

Ariane Grande

Weird, but somehow tasteful: singer Ariana Grande once admitted that she used to eat a chocolate donut before auditions - it was supposed to bring good luck.

Ariana Grande. Image: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP/dpa

In 2015, a corresponding video surfaced, but it got Grande into some trouble: she licked donuts that were sold in a bakery afterwards - or at least it looked like it.

Nicolas Cage

Actor Nicolas Cage knocks on wood three times to keep bad luck away from him. However, this still puts him in the category of normal Hollywood stars.

Michael Jordan

Basketball legend Michael Jordan wore the blue shorts of his old college team from North Carolina for his entire career with the Chicago Bulls.

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts is less original, but still superstitious. The actress avoids walking under a ladder.

