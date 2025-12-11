  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

28-year-old is now a nursing case "Miss Jamaica" falls from the stage - now she is fighting for her life

Lea Oetiker

11.12.2025

"Miss Jamaica" fell from the stage during the "Miss Universe" pageant on November 19.
"Miss Jamaica" fell from the stage during the "Miss Universe" pageant on November 19.
Screenshot X

Three weeks after a serious fall on stage, "Miss Jamaica" Gabrielle Henry is fighting for her life in Bangkok. The 28-year-old ophthalmologist suffered serious injuries and a brain haemorrhage in the accident.

11.12.2025, 09:11

11.12.2025, 09:49

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In mid-November, "Miss Jamaica" fell from the stage at the "Miss Universe" pageant in Bangkok.
  • She suffered a brain haemorrhage and other serious injuries, as the organizers and her family have now announced.
  • She also requires 24-hour care.
Show more

During the semi-finals of the "Miss Universe" pageant, "Miss Jamaica" Gabrielle Henry fell from the stage in Bangkok on November 19. Three weeks later, the organizers announced that the 28-year-old has been fighting for her life ever since.

The ophthalmologist suffered "a brain haemorrhage with loss of consciousness, a fracture, facial injuries and other serious injuries", according to a statement from the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) and Henry's family.

After the fall, the contestant was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit in Bangkok. "She is in a critical condition, is under constant neurological monitoring and requires 24-hour care," the statement continued.

The MUO has so far covered all the costs of Henry's treatment and accommodation. On her return to Jamaica, she will be accompanied by a team of doctors and taken directly to hospital. The organization has also pledged to cover any further treatment.