"Miss Jamaica" fell from the stage during the "Miss Universe" pageant on November 19. Screenshot X

Three weeks after a serious fall on stage, "Miss Jamaica" Gabrielle Henry is fighting for her life in Bangkok. The 28-year-old ophthalmologist suffered serious injuries and a brain haemorrhage in the accident.

In mid-November, "Miss Jamaica" fell from the stage at the "Miss Universe" pageant in Bangkok.

She suffered a brain haemorrhage and other serious injuries, as the organizers and her family have now announced.

She also requires 24-hour care.

During the semi-finals of the "Miss Universe" pageant, "Miss Jamaica" Gabrielle Henry fell from the stage in Bangkok on November 19. Three weeks later, the organizers announced that the 28-year-old has been fighting for her life ever since.

The ophthalmologist suffered "a brain haemorrhage with loss of consciousness, a fracture, facial injuries and other serious injuries", according to a statement from the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) and Henry's family.

After the fall, the contestant was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit in Bangkok. "She is in a critical condition, is under constant neurological monitoring and requires 24-hour care," the statement continued.

The MUO has so far covered all the costs of Henry's treatment and accommodation. On her return to Jamaica, she will be accompanied by a team of doctors and taken directly to hospital. The organization has also pledged to cover any further treatment.