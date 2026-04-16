LEE CRONIN'S THE MUMMY Jack Reynor plays the father of a missing girl in "The Mummy". Image: © 2026 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. Since her return, Katie (Natalie Grace) has never been the same... Image: © 2026 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. Her gruesome story leads to the ancient tombs of Egypt. Image: © 2026 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. LEE CRONIN'S THE MUMMY Jack Reynor plays the father of a missing girl in "The Mummy". Image: © 2026 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. Since her return, Katie (Natalie Grace) has never been the same... Image: © 2026 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. Her gruesome story leads to the ancient tombs of Egypt. Image: © 2026 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved.

This mummy has nothing to do with the well-known adventure film series that began in the late 90s. "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" is a relentlessly creepy horror film and should delight fans of the genre.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" is about a girl lost in Cairo who returns to her family and brings sheer horror into their home.

This violent horror film shocks less with its scary moments than with its creepy visuals and lots of body horror.

With its sheer horror in the intimate family home, "The Mummy" is reminiscent of films such as "The Exorcist" or "Poltergeist".

"Lee Cronin's The Mummy" is currently showing at blue Cinema Show more

When they hear the title "The Mummy", many film fans inevitably think of the cult adventure series starring Brendan Fraser, which began in 1999. Two sequels followed and a less popular reboot with the same title and Tom Cruise in the lead role was released in 2017. A fourth installment of the film series from the 90s is now actually being planned for 2028, with Brendan Fraser slipping back into the lead role.

The new movie "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" has little in common with these adventures - hence the addition of the director in the title.

Lee Cronin is an Irish filmmaker who has dedicated himself to the horror genre and caused a sensation with the extremely bloody "Evil Dead Rise". He remains true to his line in his reinterpretation of "The Mummy": here, too, the blood runs and splatters. But he also finds many other forms of disgust and horror.

Disappeared without a trace in the Cairo desert

The story of "The Mummy" naturally begins in Egypt - in Cairo to be precise. Jack Reynor ("Midsommar") plays the successful journalist Charlie Cannon, who is stationed there as a foreign correspondent. His wife Larissa (Laia Costa) and he have two children together, Sebastián and Katie (Natalie Grace). One day, Katie disappears without a trace in the desert, leaving behind a heartbroken family.

Eight years later, the family is living in New Mexico. One day, Charlie receives a call from the authorities in Egypt: Katie has reappeared! Full of euphoria but somewhat suspicious, the family picks up their daughter.

But she is no longer the same. Her skin and hair look decomposed and she can't speak. Nobody understands what has happened to her. Domestic care would do her good, the doctors say. Instead, a horrific nightmare begins for the family when they move Katie into the house. And Charlie tries like a man possessed to find out what is behind the whole mystery.

Visually strong but really disgusting

This new "Mummy" is truly not for the faint-hearted! Lee Cronin finds every conceivable way and form to scare his audience. He gives free rein to his fantasies, especially when it comes to body horror. Bodies are hung up or speared, skin and teeth are removed, cutting toenails becomes an ordeal. And scorpions make several glamorous guest appearances. "The Mummy" is truly disgusting and finds its horror above all in the visual realization, less in moments of terror or in the psychological aspect.

The whole setting, with its locations in Cairo and the old house in New Mexico, is appealing and suits the mysterious narrative. And not only the look, but also the camera work contributes to the uncomfortable atmosphere that the film creates.

For all its unsavory nature, the film also makes statements about parenthood, family life and family cohesion.

The way it tries to locate the demonic in Egyptian mythology, on the other hand, seems rather banal.

For fans of the horror genre, especially body horror, "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" is definitely a movie worth seeing, which is not only scary, but also provides some laughs in its kinkiness.

"Lee Cronin's The Mummy" is now showing in cinemas.

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