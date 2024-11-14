The police were looking for actress Chanel Maya Banks ("Gossip Girl"). Screenshot Instagram

After an intensive search, actress Chanel Maya Banks, known from the TV series "Gossip Girl", has reappeared. The family is relieved and the husband is no longer under suspicion.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actress Chanel Maya Banks, known from "Gossip Girl", has reappeared after a two-week disappearance, causing great relief among her family and in Hollywood.

Her family and the police searched intensively for her in Los Angeles, while her husband was initially under suspicion but was able to exonerate himself.

The actress has now been found safe and sound in Texas, but the reasons for her disappearance remain unclear. Show more

The news of Chanel Maya Banks' reappearance has brought relief to Hollywood: the actress, who became famous for her roles in "Blue Bloods" and "Gossip Girl", suddenly disappeared at the end of October.

Her family desperately searched for her in Los Angeles, and her husband initially became the focus of the investigation.

The police, who were called in by the family, did not find the actress on several visits to her apartment on November 7 and 8.

"Gossip Girl" actress Chanel Maya Banks, who went missing two weeks ago in Los Angeles, has been found safe in Texas, police said. https://t.co/qor5CoZ3wm pic.twitter.com/hH566OzdDl — New York Post (@nypost) November 13, 2024

In the series "Gossip Girl", she played the student Sawyer Bennett, a friend of Jenny Humphrey, played by Taylor Momsen.

Police first suspected husband

The family, including her mother Judy Singh and cousin Danielle-Tori Singh, traveled to California to help in the search. They were particularly concerned that Chanel Maya had disappeared without her dog, which she normally never left alone.

The police found some personal belongings and her car, but her laptop and cell phone were missing. These circumstances indicated that no crime had been committed. Chanel Maya's husband was initially under suspicion, as the family felt he had been uncooperative.

Now the 36-year-old has returned safe and sound, with no signs of foul play. It remains unclear where she has been for the past two weeks and why she has not made contact with her family, RTL reports.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.