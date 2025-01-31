A British MMA fighter shares his name with the famous singer Taylor Swift - and keeps getting stupid remarks for it. First he wanted to change his name, now he realizes the advantages.

Because of his name, the Brit is often met with ridicule and laughter.

Despite initially considering changing his name, Swift sees the confusion as an opportunity to increase his reach on social media and establish himself in combat sports.

The MMA fighter does not refer to himself as Swiftie and admits to hardly knowing any of the singer's songs. Show more

When the name Taylor Swift is mentioned, most people automatically think of the world-famous singer. However, a British mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter also goes by this name and often receives the odd silly comment for it.

The 21-year-old from Cheltenham, England, who has only been active in martial arts for 14 months, already has an impressive record of three wins and one defeat. However, the name he shares with the pop star not only brings him attention, but also a lot of ridicule, as he told The Sun.

"Even at the weigh-in, people start laughing," the cage fighter tells the British newspaper. It becomes particularly unpleasant when the announcer announces his name before a fight.

A British MMA fighter shares his name with superstar Taylor Swift. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

Taylor Swift is no Swiftie

According to the fighter Swift, he thought about changing his name for a long time to avoid the constant laughter. However, he has since changed his mind and sees the name as an advantage.

The trainee electrician is convinced that his name can help him establish himself in the sport. "A big part of the sport revolves around social media and sales. It's hard to become a professional, so anything helps," he explains to The Sun.

The mix-up led to fans of the singer landing on his Instagram profile and following him, which helped his community grow.

In an interview with The Sun, the MMA fighter - despite sharing a name with the musician - comes out as a non-Swiftie. "I don't think I could even name three of her songs," he admits. Instead, he prefers to listen to rock and rap.

