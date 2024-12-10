Mocha Mouse is the color of the year 2025, as determined each year by the Pantone color institute. pantone.com

Colors make life more colorful. That's why Pantone always chooses a color of the year. A shade of brown was chosen for 2025 - surprised? That's why Mocha Mousse is the right choice.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pantone has chosen Mocha Mousse - a warm, rich shade of brown inspired by cocoa, chocolate and coffee - as the color of the year 2025.

The color reflects the desire for small pleasures and mindful indulgence, while it is already attracting attention in fashion.

Mocha Mousse stands for "subtle elegance and earthy sophistication", as Pantone Director describes it. Show more

Often dismissed as a boring color, brown has experienced a steep rise.

Earthy tones have already been firmly celebrated in fashion this year. Now the Pantone color institute has chosen a warm, rich shade of brown - called Mocha Mousse - as the color of the year 2025.

The name says it all: on its website, Pantone describes the brown shade as having "a special intensity that evokes the pleasure of cocoa, chocolate and coffee and appeals to our need for comfort".

It is clear that the name alone evokes culinary associations. The word mousse also evokes a certain lightness. A glance at the color of the year 2025 brings back memories of wonderful flavors. Mouth watering, the aroma of chocolate - perhaps even Dubai chocolate - immediately spreads.

The color reflects something relaxed, warm, light and stands for everything that distracts us from the hard-to-digest news about what's going on out there in the world.

Every year, Pantone selects a color that reflects the global zeitgeist. Last year it was Peach Fuzz. Commenting on the color for 2025, Pantone Director Leatrice Eiseman says: "Inspired by our desire for small pleasures in everyday life, Mocha Mousse is an expression of mindful indulgence." The color also bears the Pantone 17-1230 designation.

"Mocha Mousse is sophisticated and sumptuous, yet simple and classic"

The color is described by Eiseman as "sophisticated and lush, yet simple and classic". Mocha Mousse expands our color spectrum of browns from modest and down-to-earth to aspirational and luxurious. Eiseman is further quoted on the official Pantone website: "With subtle elegance and earthy sophistication, Mocha Mousse exudes a discreet, graceful touch of glamor."

So brown will set the tone next year. Natural nuances have already been shown by designers for the spring/summer collection, such as Tod's, Miu Miu and Gucci.

The lasting influence that Pantone's color of the year will have will become apparent in 2025. In any case, brown is already gaining ground in fashion, and the color can also be used widely in the beauty world: from lipstick to eye shadow - brown is a real eye-catcher.

