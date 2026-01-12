Jennifer Lopez with her eye-catching dress at the 83rd Golden Globes 2026. KEYSTONE

Jennifer Lopez was the talk of the town, Timothée Chalamet was the talk of the town - and Leonardo DiCaprio was the talk of the town: these four scenes shaped this year's Golden Globes 2026 awards ceremony.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Leonardo DiCaprio went away empty-handed and was mocked by the presenter for his preferences, while Timothée Chalamet won his first Golden Globe.

Hollywood stars made a political statement of compassion on the red carpet with a pin following the death of Renee Nicole Good from ICE violence.

Jennifer Lopez caused a stir with a transparent dress, even though she was not nominated. Show more

Leonardo DiCaprio is the big loser

The Shakespeare adaptation "Hamnet" and the comedy "One Battle After Another" are among the big losers at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Nevertheless, this year's film awards are not among the highlights of the year for 'One Battle After Another' lead actor Leonardo Di Caprio. Because the 51-year-old came away empty-handed - again. DiCaprio only won a golden statuette in 2016 for his role in "The Revenant". His first appearances in front of the camera took place at the end of the 1980s. He began with commercials and short TV appearances before landing regular roles.

Leonardo DiCaprio had to take a few jabs at the Golden Globes this year. Right at the start of the awards ceremony, presenter Nikki Glaser took aim at the Hollywood star. She not only alluded to Jeffrey Epstein's close connections to influential film celebrities, but also made fun of DiCaprio's company.

The actor did not appear with his current model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, but was accompanied by his mother. Glaser commented mockingly: "Leo has achieved so much in his career - and all before his girlfriends turned 30."

Looking at the smirking DiCaprio, the presenter added: "Sorry, that was cheap - but we just don't know anything else about you!"

Political statement for ICE victims

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney on the red carpet. He wore his "Be Good" button. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

At the 83rd Golden Globes Awards, stars also used the red carpet for political messages this time.

Several celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo, wore the "Be Good" pin as a sign of solidarity with Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother who was recently shot dead by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

The pin is to commemorate her and set an example for humanity and against violence - and shows how Hollywood combines entertainment and social issues.

Jennifer Lopez's dress was the eye-catcher on the carpet

Jennifer Lopez created one of the most eye-catching looks of the evening on the red carpet. She wore a sheer, skin-colored vintage haute couture gown by Jean-Louis Scherrer, which was designed with brown brocade details and a tulle mermaid tail.

Jennifer Lopez made a real statement with her sheer dress, showing off her toned abs. Sparkling diamond earrings and an elegant updo completed the wow look

Lopez was not nominated, but appeared as a presenter and still made headlines with her look.

It wasn't just her mega outfit that caught the eye, her mine also attracted comments on social media. Why was the 56-year-old looking so ugly at the camera? There is no information about this.

Timothée Chalamet's sweet acceptance speech

Timothée Chalamet won for his performance as an aspiring table tennis player in "Marty Supreme".

For the 30-year-old actor, it was the first Golden Globe of his career - a special moment after he had been nominated four times in the past but had always come away empty-handed. Chalamet was honored as best leading actor in a comedy or musical.

During his acceptance speech, he surprised everyone with a sweet moment when he thanked his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. There was huge applause for this.

