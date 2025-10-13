Nadine Strittmatter (41) got married at the weekend. The Aargau native posted the photos of her romantic chapel wedding on Instagram. She writes: "I married the love of my life yesterday. I am so incredibly lucky."
The wedding was attended by numerous Swiss celebrities, including model and actress Melanie Winiger.
Career launch thanks to Elite Model Look
Swiss top model Nadine Strittmatter was discovered at the Elite Model Look when she was 16 and quickly embarked on an international career.
She walked for fashion houses such as Chanel, Dior and Givenchy and worked closely with Karl Lagerfeld.
She later turned to film and is now a climate protection ambassador. Strittmatter is considered one of the most successful and reflective Swiss personalities in the fashion industry.