Model and entrepreneur Nadine Strittmatter shared pictures of the ceremony on Instagram. Instagram/strittospheric

Happy news from Switzerland: model and travel entrepreneur Nadine Strittmatter married the love of her life at the weekend. She posted photos of the romantic ceremony on Instagram.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Model and entrepreneur Nadine Strittmatter got married at the weekend.

She was discovered at the Elite Model Look at the age of 16.

She has worked for labels such as Chanel, Dior and Karl Lagerfeld. Show more

Nadine Strittmatter (41) got married at the weekend. The Aargau native posted the photos of her romantic chapel wedding on Instagram. She writes: "I married the love of my life yesterday. I am so incredibly lucky."

The wedding was attended by numerous Swiss celebrities, including model and actress Melanie Winiger.

Career launch thanks to Elite Model Look

Swiss top model Nadine Strittmatter was discovered at the Elite Model Look when she was 16 and quickly embarked on an international career.

She walked for fashion houses such as Chanel, Dior and Givenchy and worked closely with Karl Lagerfeld.

She later turned to film and is now a climate protection ambassador. Strittmatter is considered one of the most successful and reflective Swiss personalities in the fashion industry.

More videos from this section