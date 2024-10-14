Bachelor Dennis will be handing out roses again from October 21. These candidates are courting Dennis:
Alenssia (26) from Augsburg in Germany: Determined, strong, self-confident and very sexy - that's Alenssia. The well-trained landscape gardener has already taken part in "Take Me Out XXL". How will she react when one of the ladies crashes her meeting with Dennis on the red carpet?
Aline (25) from Frauenfeld: The hydrogen-blonde influencer loves to present herself like a Barbie, but also wants to show off her many other facets. Aline has already experienced a few strokes of fate and is looking for a decent man. Her first appearance causes a moment of shock at the Bachelor when she takes off her T-shirt.
Anna (24) from Möhlin AG: Fashion, singing, acting - that's what Anna is passionate about. The self-confident Swiss girl with Italian and Spanish roots lives in Milan, where she studies music and acting. She is definitely creative: she introduces herself to the Bachelor in a Vespa dress.
Celina (27) from Winterthur: Celina wants to blow the Bachelor's mind - she likes boxing, photography and works as a project manager in marketing. The lively Zurich native is adventurous: she has traveled to large parts of Asia, lived in Australia for five years and in the Netherlands for two years.
Celine (28) from Wattenwil BE: The beautician is sweet, warm and upbeat. Her life has been somewhat different to that of many of her peers, as she became a mother at the age of 16. She now has sole custody of her 12-year-old daughter. She is in a gymnastics club, plays volleyball and enjoys reading.
Laura (25) from Effretikon ZH: Laura is really tough and gets into it with the other contestants - one in particular really gets on her nerves. Born in Gran Canaria, she has a temperamental and extraverted personality, which doesn't go down well with everyone. However, the retail specialist can also be very charming.
Mabel (21) from Lucerne: Mabel is a model and has a sensational hip swing. Her roots are in the Dominican Republic. She is the mother of a one-year-old son, but has never had a serious relationship - now she wants to change that.
Martha (20) from Olten SO: Martha is different from the others: She is a trained farmer, has worked in construction and now works as a horse rider. She is also a goalkeeper and active in Scouting. Martha is helpful and emotional. She has recently traveled to Ukraine, China and Australia, among other places. She is still rather inexperienced with men. She is known from "Young, Wild & Sexy: Refilled".
Michèle (25) from Bülach ZH: Michèle lived in Los Angeles for five years, studied acting there and also worked in the real estate business. The model is adventurous, creative, can express herself well and is a talented seductress.
Sara (26) from Winterthur: The clerk with Italian-Turkish roots devotes her free time to pole dancing. She greets the Bachelor on the red carpet in a matching outfit and with a lap dance. Despite her daring hobby, she is rather reserved and a little shy as a person.
Sidney (24) from Trin Mulin GR: Sidney is sweet and very spontaneous. She dreams of converting a camper van and taking it on a trip around the world. The interior decorator likes climbing, loves animals and owns a cat and fish. As soon as she has overcome her shyness, she shows herself to be a warm and loving woman with whom you can steal horses.
Venance (29) from Brig-Glis VS: Shrill, loud, funny - Venance has a strong presence. She is anything but prudish and doesn't mince her words. On the red carpet, she delivers a Hollywood-worthy performance. She is well-trained, works as a movement director, has reality TV experience - and an 11-year-old son.
Bachelor Dennis: These candidates are vying for his heart
Bachelor Dennis will be handing out roses again from October 21. These candidates are courting Dennis:
Alenssia (26) from Augsburg in Germany: Determined, strong, self-confident and very sexy - that's Alenssia. The well-trained landscape gardener has already taken part in "Take Me Out XXL". How will she react when one of the ladies crashes her meeting with Dennis on the red carpet?
Aline (25) from Frauenfeld: The hydrogen-blonde influencer loves to present herself like a Barbie, but also wants to show off her many other facets. Aline has already experienced a few strokes of fate and is looking for a decent man. Her first appearance causes a moment of shock at the Bachelor when she takes off her T-shirt.
Anna (24) from Möhlin AG: Fashion, singing, acting - that's what Anna is passionate about. The self-confident Swiss girl with Italian and Spanish roots lives in Milan, where she studies music and acting. She is definitely creative: she introduces herself to the Bachelor in a Vespa dress.
Celina (27) from Winterthur: Celina wants to blow the Bachelor's mind - she likes boxing, photography and works as a project manager in marketing. The lively Zurich native is adventurous: she has traveled to large parts of Asia, lived in Australia for five years and in the Netherlands for two years.
Celine (28) from Wattenwil BE: The beautician is sweet, warm and upbeat. Her life has been somewhat different to that of many of her peers, as she became a mother at the age of 16. She now has sole custody of her 12-year-old daughter. She is in a gymnastics club, plays volleyball and enjoys reading.
Laura (25) from Effretikon ZH: Laura is really tough and gets into it with the other contestants - one in particular really gets on her nerves. Born in Gran Canaria, she has a temperamental and extraverted personality, which doesn't go down well with everyone. However, the retail specialist can also be very charming.
Mabel (21) from Lucerne: Mabel is a model and has a sensational hip swing. Her roots are in the Dominican Republic. She is the mother of a one-year-old son, but has never had a serious relationship - now she wants to change that.
Martha (20) from Olten SO: Martha is different from the others: She is a trained farmer, has worked in construction and now works as a horse rider. She is also a goalkeeper and active in Scouting. Martha is helpful and emotional. She has recently traveled to Ukraine, China and Australia, among other places. She is still rather inexperienced with men. She is known from "Young, Wild & Sexy: Refilled".
Michèle (25) from Bülach ZH: Michèle lived in Los Angeles for five years, studied acting there and also worked in the real estate business. The model is adventurous, creative, can express herself well and is a talented seductress.
Sara (26) from Winterthur: The clerk with Italian-Turkish roots devotes her free time to pole dancing. She greets the Bachelor on the red carpet in a matching outfit and with a lap dance. Despite her daring hobby, she is rather reserved and a little shy as a person.
Sidney (24) from Trin Mulin GR: Sidney is sweet and very spontaneous. She dreams of converting a camper van and taking it on a trip around the world. The interior decorator likes climbing, loves animals and owns a cat and fish. As soon as she has overcome her shyness, she shows herself to be a warm and loving woman with whom you can steal horses.
Venance (29) from Brig-Glis VS: Shrill, loud, funny - Venance has a strong presence. She is anything but prudish and doesn't mince her words. On the red carpet, she delivers a Hollywood-worthy performance. She is well-trained, works as a movement director, has reality TV experience - and an 11-year-old son.
Soon the love-fest will start again on 3+. Bachelor Dennis Marbach will be handing out roses on TV from October 21. Which of the candidates can win his heart? We introduce the contenders.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Dennis Marbach will be handing out roses to love-hungry candidates again from October 21.
- Model, farmer or boxer, which of the single women can charm Dennis'?
- The 1.95 tall rose hunter is looking for a new love in Thailand.
Eccentric, gentle and everything in between" - the twelve candidates couldn't be more different. In the coming weeks, the single women aged between 20 and 28 will have the chance to win over the Bachelor.
Some of them will go all out. From October 21, every Monday evening at 8.15 pm on 3+. Which lady will turn Dennis' head and win the final rose?
More videos about the Bachelor