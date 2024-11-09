British model Georgina Cooper has died on the island of Kos at the age of 46. Screenshot Twitter

British model Georgina Cooper, known from the 90s and close friend of Kate Moss, has died on the Greek island of Crete at the age of 46. The fashion world is in mourning.

No time? blue News summarizes for you British fashion icon Georgina Cooper, who rose to fame in the 90s, has died at the age of 46 on the Greek island of Crete, shortly after her wedding.

Cooper fell ill during a stay in Kos and, after unsuccessful treatment, was flown from there to Crete, where she died five days later.

Known for her work with Alexander McQueen and Burberry, Cooper retired from the fashion world after the birth of her son and was planning to build a new life in Greece. Show more

The fashion world says goodbye to Georgina Cooper, a fashion icon of the 90s. The British supermodel, who was close friends with celebrities such as Kate Moss, died on the island of Crete at the age of 46 - just a few months after her wedding.

Cooper was staying with her husband at the Marianna Hotel Apartments on Kos when she suddenly fell ill on October 21. She was initially taken to hospital on the island, but her condition deteriorated rapidly. An air ambulance took her to Crete, where she was treated in intensive care. Five days later, she succumbed to her illness there.

A long-time acquaintance on Kos expressed his sorrow: "She has been coming here for over 20 years. Her parents are friends with the hotel owners.

Cooper was considering emigrating to Greece

She was here on her honeymoon in July and returned for a vacation in October. One day before her planned return flight, she fell ill. Georgina loved Greece and had plans to return in May, perhaps to open a business. It's really sad."

Her former agent Dean Goodman shared, "Georgina loved Greece and wanted to return with her new husband. Despite frequent hospitalizations, she had big plans for the future. Everyone is devastated. She was a true superstar."

Supermodel Georgina Cooper dead aged 46: Shocked fashion world mourns one of the faces of 90s 'Cool Britannia' and friend of Kate Moss after her death on Greek island of Kos https://t.co/ZkfRZkUrP3 pic.twitter.com/dwYduN02nu — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 8, 2024

According to the Daily Mail, Georgina Cooper contracted coronavirus during the pandemic and struggled with health problems afterwards.

Model Jade Parfitt: "We are deeply shocked. She always spread joy"

In the 90s, Georgina Cooper was a celebrated icon in the UK. Known as the "gap-toothed girl", she worked with renowned photographers such as Corinne Day and for fashion houses such as Alexander McQueen, Burberry and Stella McCartney. After the birth of her son Sonny, she retired from the modeling world to focus on her family.

Jade Parfitt, a close friend and also a model, said: "Her family and friends are devastated. Georgina was a ray of light, a very popular person who always spread joy and laughed."

It is not known exactly what Cooper died of.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

More videos from the department