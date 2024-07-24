Justin and Hailey Bieber have been married since 2018. In May 2024, the Biebers announced they were expecting a baby. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

Model Hailey Bieber talks about her pregnancy and the stresses and anxieties associated with it for the first time in an interview. The wife of pop star Justin Bieber suffered from severe morning sickness.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hailey Bieber spoke about why she made her pregnancy public so that she could live freely and carefree.

She describes the internet as scary for pregnant women as she sees many stories of traumatic births.

Bieber emphasizes her independence from her famous family. Show more

Hailey Bieber has spoken about why she didn't want to keep her pregnancy a secret. "I felt like I was hiding this big secret and that didn't feel good. I wanted to have the freedom to go out and live my life," the model and wife of singer Justin Bieber (30) told the fashion magazine "W".

Hailey graces the cover of its new issue. On the black and white cover photo, she proudly shows her baby bump to the camera.

Hailey and Justin Bieber announced the pregnancy on Instagram in May - with a romantic video and several photos. It's going to be a girl.

"The internet is not a good place for pregnant women"

At the beginning of her pregnancy, the model was not in good health. She suffered from severe morning sickness: "I don't know why they call it that, because it lasts all day. We have to change the name", Hailey Bieber tells "W".

She has only been able to enjoy her pregnancy since the second trimester.

In the interview, the 27-year-old model says that the internet is a scary place for a pregnant woman.

She sees so many stories about traumatic births on Instagram and the like, says Hailey Bieber: "I know it's very real. But I don't want to scare myself."

The daughter of US actor Stephen Baldwin ("The Usual Suspects") and niece of Alec Baldwin ("Rust") also revealed in an interview that her famous family is "not very close" to her. She prefers to feel independent: "I'm my own person now and I've built my own family."

More videos from the department