In the current "GNTM" episode, 19-year-old Moritz has to deal with jury member Marina Hoermanseder (right), while Heidi Klum throws out one of the favorites. Picture: ProSieben/Max Montgomery

One of the favorites on "Germany's Next Topmodel" incurs the wrath of designer Marina Hoermanseder. She takes revenge later in the TV show - and Heidi Klum throws out one of her favorites.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the TV show "Germany's Next Topmodel", 19-year-old Moritz makes Marina Hoermanseder angry.

A little later, the designer from Austria takes revenge in a devious way.

Meanwhile, model mom Heidi Klum welcomes her friend Paris Hilton back as a guest judge and kicks two candidates off the show - including one of her big favorites. Show more

Designer Marina Hoermanseder has a reputation to defend:

In previous seasons of "Germany's Next Topmodel", the 38-year-old had already gotten pissed off when the models grumbled about her outlandish garments - latex dresses, corsets, oversized buckles - or worse: made fun of them.

The Austrian model absolutely can't take a joke. In this episode, model chick Moritz has to deal with Hoermanseder. Backstage at the photo shoot, the designer wants to know from the 19-year-old:

"Moritz, are you good at walking? Do a little walk, come on!" But Moritz blocks it: "Nope." Hoermanseder: "What does 'no' mean?" Moritz: "Nah, I can't see that now."

"Nope, I don't see it now": 19-year-old Moritz denies designer and jury member Marina Hoermanseder's request for a spontaneous walk backstage. Picture: ProSieben/Max Montgomery

The fashion designer is perplexed: "Whoa! There's definitely someone who won't be booked by me because he doesn't want to walk." She becomes clearer in front of the camera: "You can't actually tell anyone that. We're on GNTM and he says no. I mean, are you still okay?"

Despite a subsequent telling off from the designer, 19-year-old Moritz remains cool: "When we're here like this (backstage, editor's note), I'm always very focused and always very inward."

Marina Hoermanseder has no sympathy: "Well, that's not possible - with all due love and puppy protection."

"His age is no excuse for his behavior"

Colleague Eliob says: "His age is no excuse for his behavior. As a designer, I would also think to myself: do you even like being a model?"

Candidate Ray takes a much more relaxed view: "Moritz had another one of his Moritz moments," he says with a grin. Moritz is not bothered by any of this.

At the shoot with photographer Christian Anwander, model mom Heidi Klum addresses Moritz's refusal and reprimands him: "I expect absolute professionalism from my models: in dealing with designers, photos and the team."

The candidate rows back: "I also have to say that I regret the situation. She still talked to me afterwards and I think it was cool that she gave me tips," he says to the designer. She throws him a kiss and tells him to forget it.

Jury member Paris Hilton: "I feel sorry for you"

Guest judge Paris Hilton is certainly impressed by Moritz during the decisive walk.

Otherwise, the former It girl, who is now a mother of two, is extremely compassionate, whether it's about the scant clothing (the models only wear tape on their skin) or the extremely high shoes of the candidates ("I feel sorry for them").

"I feel sorry for you": Guest judge Paris Hilton feels sorry for the candidates. Picture: ProSieben/Max Montgomery

Then the shock when Heidi Klum announces: "I'm afraid I don't have a photo for you today, Moritz." The 19-year-old is shocked, as he had landed another job.

After what feels like an eternity, the designer laughs and holds something in her hand: "But I have a photo for you," she says. Moritz breathes an audible sigh of relief: "Old Swede!"

GNTM, on the other hand, is over for long-haired model Nawin, one of Heidi's previous favorites. The reserved Xenia also has to go.

