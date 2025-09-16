Hospital corridor instead of red carpet: actress Sofía Vergara ("Modern Family") said she missed the Emmy Gala due to an allergic reaction to her eye and had to go to the emergency room instead. On Instagram, the 53-year-old shared a photo of herself with a severely swollen eye and wrote: "Didn't make it to the Emmys, but to the emergency room."
Vergara told her 35 million followers that she was sorry that she had to cancel her participation in the ceremony for the most important US television award. "Had a crazy eye allergy just before getting in the car." Another clip shows her washing out her eye in a hospital.
Get well wishes from celebrities
Vergara received numerous get-well wishes in the comments, including from actor Terry Crews and musician Diplo. The Colombian-born actress is best known for her role in the hit series "Modern Family". She played the character Gloria in the sitcom from 2009 to 2020.