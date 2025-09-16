Sofía Vergara missed the Emmy Gala due to an eye allergy and ended up in the emergency room. dpa

"Modern Family" star Sofía Vergara was just about to leave for the Emmys awards ceremony on Sunday when she realized something was wrong with her eye.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sofía Vergara missed the Emmy Gala due to an acute eye allergy and ended up in the emergency room instead.

She posted a photo on Instagram with a swollen eye and explained that the incident happened just before she left.

Celebrities such as actor Terry Crews and musician Diplo wished her a speedy recovery. Show more

Hospital corridor instead of red carpet: actress Sofía Vergara ("Modern Family") said she missed the Emmy Gala due to an allergic reaction to her eye and had to go to the emergency room instead. On Instagram, the 53-year-old shared a photo of herself with a severely swollen eye and wrote: "Didn't make it to the Emmys, but to the emergency room."

Vergara told her 35 million followers that she was sorry that she had to cancel her participation in the ceremony for the most important US television award. "Had a crazy eye allergy just before getting in the car." Another clip shows her washing out her eye in a hospital.

Get well wishes from celebrities

Vergara received numerous get-well wishes in the comments, including from actor Terry Crews and musician Diplo. The Colombian-born actress is best known for her role in the hit series "Modern Family". She played the character Gloria in the sitcom from 2009 to 2020.

