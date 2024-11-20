Influencer Allanah Alison with her daughter. Screenshot Tiktok

Australian influencer Allanah Alison is suspected of drugging her daughter to raise funds and boost her online presence.

Investigations, triggered by an anonymous tip-off, revealed that the child's symptoms were due to the administration of benzodiazepines.

The authorities suspect Alison has Munchausen's proxy syndrome, while her husband Brock Harris insists he knew nothing about the tampering. Show more

Australian influencer Allanah Alison is facing serious allegations. It is suspected that she deliberately made her one-year-old daughter Daisy ill in order to gain attention and financial support. A toxicology test has substantiated the allegations.

In recent months, Allanah Alison, along with her husband Brock Harris, has gained a considerable number of followers by sharing life with her allegedly sick daughter Daisy on social media, reports "20min.ch".

However, medical reports suggest that Daisy was never really ill. The symptoms, which led to long hospital stays and two brain operations, are said to have been caused by the administration of benzodiazepines.

An anonymous tip-off blew the influencer's cover

The parents had asked their followers for financial help and raised considerable sums via a GoFundMe campaign.

These allegations became public when an anonymous whistleblower shared details about the family on social media. Caregivers who followed Allanah's Instagram posts noticed discrepancies that raised suspicions of foul play.

These concerns led to investigations which eventually revealed that Daisy's symptoms were linked to high levels of sedative drugs in her body.

A toxicology report confirmed these findings, prompting Child Protective Services to intervene. Daisy and her three siblings were removed from their parents' care.

Authorities suspect that Allanah Alison suffers from Munchausen by proxy syndrome, a rare mental disorder in which mothers intentionally make their children sick to gain attention.

Brock Harris, Daisy's father, distances himself from the accusations: "I didn't know what Allanah was doing to our child. I insisted on the operations because I thought they were necessary," he wrote on Snapchat. He emphasizes that he knew nothing about the medication and addresses harsh words to his wife: "Allanah, you are an absolute monster."

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.